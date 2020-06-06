No compromise on MSP: SAD president Sukhbir Badal

chandigarh

Jun 06, 2020

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday said that his party will never compromise on the issue of Minimum Support Price (MSP) and assured marketing for farmers produce, especially for paddy and wheat. In a coordination meeting with the BJP on Thursday, SAD had conveyed to the saffron party’s Punjab unit that his party will go to any extent to fight for the country’s federal structure and interests of the farmers. Sukhbir had also expressed displeasure over certain decisions taken by the Union cabinet.

“SAD will never tolerate any deviation from the principle of assured marketing and MSP,” reiterated Sukhbir in a media address, claiming that he had already ensured that there’s no compromise on federalism, Sikh panth, Punjab’s interests and the farmers as these formed the four pillars on which the edifice of the SAD stood.

“We have ensured that this regime will continue in its present form, in addition to opening up new possibilities and creating new platform to increase competition for the farmers’ produce,” he added.

The former deputy chief minister also lashed out at what he claimed was the anti-farmer, anti-Punjab and anti-Panth Congress party for creating confusion on the issue of farmers interests. “Amarinder Singh’s only contribution to Punjab, Panth and the farmers has been his betrayal of all three by breaking the sacred promises made to them on oath of the sacred scriptures. The only thing he will be remembered after 2022 is the withdrawal of the free power facility to farmers during his last tenure as the CM,” he claimed.

“Our workers and leaders have spent lifetimes fighting against the Congress repression and injustice against Punjabis in general and the Sikhs and peasants in particular. We will continue to follow the policy of zero tolerance of any step that hurts Punjabis, the Sikhs and the farmers,” he said.