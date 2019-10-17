No extension to principals above 60 yrs in PU affiliate, constituent colleges

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 01:05 IST

Reversing its 2014 decision, Panjab University syndicate on Wednesday decided against granting extension to principals in its affiliated and constituent colleges beyond the age of 60 years. After much deliberations, the syndicate withdrew its 2014 letter which provided for re-employment of principals of its affiliated and constituent colleges. The new move is being hailed by many as a landmark decision.

PU has 169 affiliated colleges in Punjab and 25 affiliated colleges in Chandigarh. At PU, no faculty is made head of department once he or she crosses the age of 60 years.

In May 2014, the syndicate had decided to consider extension of services of retired principals above 60 years old on contract basis in its constituent and affiliated colleges. The first extension would be for 2 years and then on yearly basis till the age of 65 years. As per rules, at every stage of the extension, an advertisement had to be given, and only in absence of a ‘suitable’ candidate, an extension would be given to the incumbent.

On Wednesday, while rescinding its 2014 decision, the syndicate decided that those already appointed and covered under the said rule would continue to serve.

After the syndicate approved the re-employment of college principals up to the age of 65 years, a proposal was moved against this decision in July this year. But the item was not taken up in the July 30 meeting of syndicate.

“The syndicate in 2014 had decided to re-employ college principals up to the age of 65 years, because not many eligible candidates were available for the said posts. Now, there are many qualified teachers for the posts of principals who fulfils the UGC norms,” reads the proposal.

Dr KK Sharma, one of the syndicate members, who moved the proposal to discontinue the 2014 decision, said, “The provision did not allow for professional growth of teachers who were eligible to be appointed as principals. Many principals would extend their appointments after the age of 60 years which was hampering the growth of other teachers.”

PENDING DUES OF 88 AFFILIATED COLLEGES

The syndicate also discussed the pending dues of 88 affiliate colleges. These colleges owe ₹6.8 crore to the PU. The syndicate decided to form a committee to look into the matter. It was also decided that late fee will be waived but the colleges must pay other dues. The time period for payment of dues will be given shortly.

PHD FELLOWSHIPS UP FROM 20 TO 40

Chandigarh: The syndicate also approved the increase in the number of fellowships for PhD scholars from 20 to 40. Currently, 20 PhD students are given scholarships at the varsity.

Apart from scholarships from the UGC, the university also gives fellowships to top 20 scholars on the basis of the entrance test. The decisjon to double the scholarships for scholars was taken by syndicate on the recommendations of a committee.

Dean research RK Singhal said, “We had given a proposal to the university for increasing the number of PU scholarships for PhD students. Now, more students will be benefitted.”

Coordinator, Panjab University Research Scholars Association (PURSA), Sandeep Sharma, said, “It is a good step by the university. But in the past, the PU scholarships to students were delayed at many occasions, which shouldn’t happen.”

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 01:05 IST