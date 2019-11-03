No let-up in farm fires, air quality worsens in Punjab

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 23:15 IST

There has been no let-up in stubble burning incidents in Punjab, with 2856 active farm fires spotted on Sunday by the monitoring system at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).

This is the third highest number of farm fires recorded on a day during the season.

Earlier on October 30, the state had witnessed 3,135 incidents of residue burning, which was the highest in the season.

The stubble burning cases had started increasing around Diwali. As many as 3,105 cases were reported on October 28, a day after Diwali when 2,231 cases were recorded on Diwali.

According to Anil Sood, senior scientist of Punjab Remote Sensing Centre, PAU, the number of farm fires on Sunday could be much higher as many instances could not be recorded due to cloud cover in parts of Ludhiana and Jalandhar.

The incidents have peaked even after agriculture secretary Kahan Singh Pannu had directed all officers of the department to remain fully vigilant in the field.

Meanwhile, the air quality index (AQI) worsened in Punjab from “very poor” to “severe” on Sunday.

As Patiala recorded an AQI of 409 (severe), the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL), Patiala, decided to shut its campus till November 8. The National Institute of sports (NIS) has also closed its field activities and training of sportspersons in the open due to air pollution.

“In view of the poor air quality and keeping in mind the health of students, staff and faculty, the university has decided to close the campus from November 4 to 8,” reads the order of the registrar of RGNUL. Most of the students have already vacated their hostels.

At the NIS, athletes have been asked to not to undertake field training. For the past some days, athletes were complaining of breathlessness and burning of eyes due to smog.

Patiala was the worst-affected district in Punjab recording AQI of 409, followed by industrial town of Mandi Gobindgarh 394, Khanna 350, Ludhiana 344, Jalandhar 321 and Amritsar 313.