e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 01, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / No MBBS classes at Mohali medical college this year too as regulator denies approval

No MBBS classes at Mohali medical college this year too as regulator denies approval

chandigarh Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 04:02 IST
Ravinder Vasudeva
Ravinder Vasudeva
         

MBBS classes at the Dr BR Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences, Mohali, will not start this year as well with the National Medical Commission (erstwhile Medical Council of India) denying the permission to the college for the same, citing certain shortcomings.

This is the second consecutive year when the medical education regulatory body rejected the nod for starting the classes despite the state government’s tall claims.

An official said the commission has raised objections over incomplete construction work and tardy process of hiring the teaching and non-teaching staff.

“October 15 was the deadline for getting the permission to start the classes for this session. But the commission had some objections even as we have started hiring of teaching and non-teaching staff besides meeting other infrastructure-related requirements,” said Punjab medical education minister OP Soni

“We will make renewed efforts to get the classes start in the next academic year,” he claimed.

In March this year, the government had constituted a board for the college with an aim to start the classes from this session.

Earlier, the medical education department had planned to start the classes from August this year but that was delayed as it failed to complete all formalities due to Covid-19, an official said.

The Rs 300-crore project was sanctioned in 2012 during the previous Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party (SAD-BJP) government under the Central-state partnership with funding in the ratio of 60:40. The Punjab government had finalised the site of the existing civil hospital in Phase 6, Mohali, to set up the institute which will start with 100 MBBS seats and will be eventually upgraded to 220 seats.

The state government had also announced funding of Rs 157 crore for the construction of the college in its 2020-21 financial budget.

Last year as well, the state government made several efforts to start the college with 100 seats but shortcomings were pointed out by the then MCI during an inspection.

This will be the fourth government-run medical college in Punjab with the Guru Gobind Singh Medical College, Faridkot, being the last that was set up in 1973.

top news
India-China ties under ‘severe stress’, LAC changes unacceptable: Jaishankar
India-China ties under ‘severe stress’, LAC changes unacceptable: Jaishankar
England in lockdown 2 from Thursday; Covid-19 cases cross 1 million
England in lockdown 2 from Thursday; Covid-19 cases cross 1 million
Coldest October in 58 years, but numerous farm fires keep Delhi air in ICU
Coldest October in 58 years, but numerous farm fires keep Delhi air in ICU
With 5,062 new infections today, Delhi adds 34,186 Covid-19 cases in 7 days
With 5,062 new infections today, Delhi adds 34,186 Covid-19 cases in 7 days
UP government planning law to ‘regulate’ interfaith marriages, says Yogi Adityanath
UP government planning law to ‘regulate’ interfaith marriages, says Yogi Adityanath
‘Adorable and admirable’: PM Modi lauds 4-year-old girl’s rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’
‘Adorable and admirable’: PM Modi lauds 4-year-old girl’s rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’
Pakistan cries foul at PM Modi’s remarks on Pulwama terror attack
Pakistan cries foul at PM Modi’s remarks on Pulwama terror attack
Watch: Kangana Ranaut vs Canada PM on Twitter over France cartoon controversy
Watch: Kangana Ranaut vs Canada PM on Twitter over France cartoon controversy
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In