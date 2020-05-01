e-paper
Not the right time to score brownie points, Punjab CM to opposition

Has asked people not worry about the sudden spike in numbers that could be expected over the next few days as more people return to their homes from other states.

chandigarh Updated: May 01, 2020 22:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
(ht photo)
         

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday appealed to opposition parties not to trigger panic among people by spreading misinformation about the covid-19 pandemic. “There was no mismanagement of the crisis or widespread infection in the state, as is being project by the SAD and the AAP. Most cases were those coming from the other states,” the CM said, in an address to the state’s residents.

He added that people should not worry about the sudden spike in numbers that could be expected over the next few days as more people return to their homes from other states.

“Of 100 new cases reported, only seven are related to local infection, while 93 were Punjabis who had come from outside the state,” he said, adding that all political parties must realise that this was not the time to score brownie points, as the situation was akin to a war.

“It is a war for Punjab and its people. Wars can only be fought and won unitedly. As Punjab is going through a difficult time, there is a need for all to work together to save the state and its people.”

While clarifying that every person returning to the state would be kept in institutional quarantine as a preventive measure, he appealed to the people not to be afraid of it.

“It is just a means to ensure that the returnees do not spread the infection among their families, neighbours or others,” he said.

On the return of people of other states stranded in Punjab, he said the states concerned would have to make arrangements or the Centre would have to arrange special trains, given the large numbers involved.

He added relaxation during the curfew/lockdown would start falling in place as deputy commissioners finalised plans for area-wise opening of select shops.

