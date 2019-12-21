Notifications for Mohali MC polls out, but no date

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 21, 2019 01:10 IST

Punjab government has issued the notification regarding the elections of municipal corporation of Mohali, the term of which is getting over on April 30, 2020. Though the date of the elections is yet to be decided, the notification says the elections will be held in 50 wards and 2.36 lakh voters will cast their vote. Five seats have been reserved for scheduled castes (two for women (SC) and three for backward classes); two for women (backward classes), 43 for general category, of which 23 for women.

MC commissioner Kamal Kumar said the date is yet to be decided but the reserved wards have been identified.

Mayor is elected for a period of five years. At present, Congress has 14 councillors, SAD-BJP and Azad group 33 and two are independents.

In the last five years, mayor Kulwant Singh had been at loggerheads with local MLA and cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu over several issues. Last month, Sidhu stated that all the development works carried out in Mohali in the past eight months were done by the state government. The mayor had accused the state government of delaying approvals for developmental works.