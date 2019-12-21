e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 20, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 21, 2019
Home / Chandigarh / Notifications for Mohali MC polls out, but no date

Notifications for Mohali MC polls out, but no date

Though the date of the elections is yet to be decided, the notification says the elections will be held in 50 wards

chandigarh Updated: Dec 21, 2019 01:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Hindustantimes
         

Punjab government has issued the notification regarding the elections of municipal corporation of Mohali, the term of which is getting over on April 30, 2020. Though the date of the elections is yet to be decided, the notification says the elections will be held in 50 wards and 2.36 lakh voters will cast their vote. Five seats have been reserved for scheduled castes (two for women (SC) and three for backward classes); two for women (backward classes), 43 for general category, of which 23 for women.

MC commissioner Kamal Kumar said the date is yet to be decided but the reserved wards have been identified.

Mayor is elected for a period of five years. At present, Congress has 14 councillors, SAD-BJP and Azad group 33 and two are independents.

In the last five years, mayor Kulwant Singh had been at loggerheads with local MLA and cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu over several issues. Last month, Sidhu stated that all the development works carried out in Mohali in the past eight months were done by the state government. The mayor had accused the state government of delaying approvals for developmental works.

tags
top news
9 dead in clashes with police in UP as CAA stir escalates
9 dead in clashes with police in UP as CAA stir escalates
In 2 exit polls, Hemant Soren’s JMM-led alliance has an advantage
In 2 exit polls, Hemant Soren’s JMM-led alliance has an advantage
‘Deviates from Constitutional values’: Kerala govt issues stay order on NPR
‘Deviates from Constitutional values’: Kerala govt issues stay order on NPR
ACB clean chit to Ajit Pawar once again in Rs 70,000 crore irrigation scam
ACB clean chit to Ajit Pawar once again in Rs 70,000 crore irrigation scam
Exam to entertainment: How net ban hit Assam
Exam to entertainment: How net ban hit Assam
CAA Protests: Rumours, rage, and excess triggered outrage in AMU
CAA Protests: Rumours, rage, and excess triggered outrage in AMU
Kohli and Co take a day off ahead of series finale in Cuttack - see pics
Kohli and Co take a day off ahead of series finale in Cuttack - see pics
Anti-CAA protests in Delhi’s Seelampur, cop injured in Seemapuri’s stone-pelting
Anti-CAA protests in Delhi’s Seelampur, cop injured in Seemapuri’s stone-pelting
trending topics
Assam citizenship law protestsDelhi EarthquakeAnti-citizenship Act ProtestsCAA ProtestDelhi Air QualityPrashant KishorCAAJharkhand Exit Polls 2019 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News