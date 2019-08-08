Now, biometric attendance must for private college teachers in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 18:35 IST

Come September 15, not just students but the professors too will have to mark their attendance on the biometric machines.

In order to clamp down teacher absenteeism in private colleges of UT, the higher education department has asked all recognised institutions to have mandatory biometric machines installed on the campuses.

Sources privy to the development said that UT education secretary BL Sharma had called a meeting of the principals of all private colleges of Chandigarh on Wednesday where they were informed about the decision.

The colleges under the purview of UT that have been asked to implement the system are DAV College, Sector 10, Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, Guru Gobind Singh College for Women, Sector 26, Goswami Ganesh Dutta SD College, Sector 32, MCM DAV College, Sector 36, Dev Samaj College For Women, Sector 45, and Dev Samaj College of Education, Sector 36.

The deadline for installation of the new system is September 15.

By the end of each month, the attendance count of teachers will be uploaded on an online portal of the directorate of higher education for checks and balances.

CHECKING TEACHER ABSENTEEISM

Sources said every assistant professor, professor, as well as principal will have to mark the attendance.

The move was taken after a recent audit by the education department revealed that the rate of absenteeism was high in colleges of UT.

BL Sharma, education secretary, said, “We just want that teachers should be present and doing their jobs. Marking attendance is a token of that. They are being paid handsome salaries. On the days when they are not on duly sanctioned leave, they must mark their attendance.”

Sharma said, “It came to our notice that some teachers were neither punctual nor were they performing their duties properly. This is serious matter. For ensuring regularity, we are enforcing the biometric attendance.”

The government colleges of UT already have a biometric attendance system in place.

A government college principal, requesting anonymity, said, “Of course there is marked improvement in attendance after the installation of machines, as teachers are now made accountable for their presence.”

A principal of a private college, on condition of anonymity, said, “The colleges have been asked to enforce attendance system for teachers through biometric machines. The education department officials will also conduct random checks. No laxity on the part of teachers will be tolerated.”

MACHINES TO BE ACQUIRED ON GeM

All the principals have decided that the biometric machines will be tendered through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM), keeping in mind maintenance of uniform quality and quantity.

The average cost of a machine is ₹10,000 to ₹15,000. Some principals were also of the view that since the administration is making biometric mandatory, they should bear the expenses of the same.

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 18:35 IST