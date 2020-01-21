e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 21, 2020
Home / Chandigarh / Now, BJP’s ally JJP opts out of Delhi polls

Now, BJP’s ally JJP opts out of Delhi polls

chandigarh Updated: Jan 21, 2020 21:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

A day after the Shiromani Akali Dal, BJP’s another alliance partner, the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) led by Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, on Tuesday announced not to contest the assembly elections in Delhi, citing party symbol issue.

Dushyant told mediapersons here that his party would not field candidates as “symbol is a very important issue and the JJP is unwilling to fight on a new symbol at such a short notice.”

“For the Delhi Assembly elections, we had requested the Election Commission to give election symbol of ‘key’ or ‘slippers’, which were given to another party. In such a situation, JJP has decided not to contest the Delhi assembly elections,” Dushyant said.

He said fighting polls on any other symbol would have adversely impacted the party’s image.

He said the JJP would support BJP candidates in the Delhi elections.

Dushyant’s announcement comes a day after BJP’s another ally — the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) — said they will stay off from the Delhi polls.

Asked how could the JJP support the BJP in the Delhi polls as it had alliance with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Lok Sabha elections earlier last year, Dushyant said that he lauded a few works such as improvement in schools and hospitals carried out by AAP, but there were many things which went against AAP like hardships faced by people living in outer Delhi areas, which were without basic amenities like power and water supply.

“We have also to fight the forces which are misleading the people on Citizens Amendment Act, thus weakening the Constitution,” he added.

BACKS KHATTAR OVER CID ROW

Regarding the ongoing tussle over the control of CID between chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and home minister Anil Vij, he said that the CM had powers to reallocate any department to himself. “However, I also do not believe that any officer can dare say no to supply any information to the minister concerned,” Dushyant said.

‘INLD SHOULD WORRY ABOUT ITSELF’

On INLD leader Abhay Chautala’s statement that he saw JJP’s merger in the BJP in furure, the deputy CM said the INLD should worry about itself instead of speaking about JJP.

“The INLD leader should see how INLD had come to just one MLA from 19 in 2014 and how JJP has won 10 seats in its very first assembly elections,’’ he said.

top news
In Supreme Court tomorrow, 144 petitions on Citizenship Amendment Act
In Supreme Court tomorrow, 144 petitions on Citizenship Amendment Act
‘Call off your agitation:’ Delhi L-G appeals to Shaheen Bagh protesters
‘Call off your agitation:’ Delhi L-G appeals to Shaheen Bagh protesters
Tweet over wait at poll office sets up Kumar Vishvas vs Kejriwal sideshow
Tweet over wait at poll office sets up Kumar Vishvas vs Kejriwal sideshow
Sehwag on KL Rahul as WK, reveals difference in Dhoni & Kohli’s management
Sehwag on KL Rahul as WK, reveals difference in Dhoni & Kohli’s management
China’s fast-spreading virus kills 6, reaches 5 countries including Australia
China’s fast-spreading virus kills 6, reaches 5 countries including Australia
Hyundai launches Aura compact sedan to take on Maruti Dzire and Honda Amaze
Hyundai launches Aura compact sedan to take on Maruti Dzire and Honda Amaze
‘Does he know enough?’: Bengal leaders react over Amit Shah debate dare
‘Does he know enough?’: Bengal leaders react over Amit Shah debate dare
‘Local vs outsider’: Meet BJP’s Sunil Yadav, Delhi CM Kejriwal’s challenger
‘Local vs outsider’: Meet BJP’s Sunil Yadav, Delhi CM Kejriwal’s challenger
trending topics
Virender SehwagZomatoJEE Mains Results 2020Priyanka ChopraSara Ali KhanAustralian Open Day 2 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News