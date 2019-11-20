Now, get info on medicine use for five diseases through PGIMER helpline

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 01:07 IST

In a bid to assuage patients’ concerns regarding medicine dosage for certain diseases, the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has launched a helpline.

Currently set up for information related to five diseases — myasthenia gravis, mastocytosis, G6PD deficiency, porphyria and long QT syndrome, the hospital plans to extend the service for other ailments in the near future.

While the helpline can be reached at 0708-700-8937, written queries can also be sent at druginformationunit@gmail.com.

Dr Amol Patil, in-charge, drug information centre, pharmacology department, PGIMER, said, “Any patient, diagnosed with myasthenia gravis, mastocytosis, G6PD deficiency, porphyria or long QT syndrome can call at the helpline, and our teams will guide them with the proper drug dosage and even whether the medicine should be continued or needs modification.”

Doctors at the department said counselling regarding the risks associated with the medicine use, information regarding how to read drug name and avoiding certain drugs will also be provided at the helpline.

Besides, patients after prior appointment through the helpline or e-mail can visit the department to consult doctors.

Experts at the centre said in developing nations, such as India, the link between literature of evidence-based drug information and pharmacotherapeutic practices was insufficiently addressed, and thus the need for a drug information centre was felt to provide pharmacotherapy consultation on appropriate drug and dosage selection.

Such centres’ success improved the quality of evidence-based medicine practice by providing updated and authentic information to healthcare professionals, they said.

According to a recent study, “Naturalistic evaluation of pharmacotherapy consultations provided to hospital clinicians: A developing country’s perspective”, the centre received 179 queries in the two-year study period (2016 and 2017).

According to doctors, since January 2018 till date, they had received 171 more queries. Maximum consultations were regarding obstetrics and gynaecology (23%), followed by paediatrics (12.3%) and internal medicine (11.73%).

KNOW THE AILMENTS

Myasthenia gravis (MG) is a neuromuscular disorder that causes weakness in the skeletal muscles (used for movement). Glucose 6 phosphate dehydrogenase (G6PD) deficiency is a hereditary condition in which red blood cells break down when the body is exposed to certain foods, drugs, infections or stress, while porphyria is a group of diseases wherein substances called porphyrins build up, negatively affecting the skin or nervous system.

Long QT syndrome (LQTS) is a heart rhythm condition that can potentially cause fast and chaotic heartbeats. These rapid heartbeats might trigger a sudden fainting spell or seizure.