Now, GMCH-32 online OPD open for patients from Chandigarh’s neighbouring states too

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 22:34 IST

Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, has extended its online OPD services to patients from neighbouring states as well.

The e-Sanjeevani OPD is a part of Union health ministry’s National Teleconsultation Service. The service enables safe and structured video-based clinical consultations with doctors for patients in the confines of their homes.

How to consult a doctor

For consulting the medical experts at GMCH-32, a person needs to log on to www.esanjeevaniopd.in or download the mobile application and click on patient login and enter his/her mobile number.

Thereafter, an OTP would be sent to the registered number. Upon entering the OTP, the patient has to enter his/her details. Then, after choosing the specialty — dermatology, ophthalmology, ENT, oprthopaedics, psychiatry and dental — further details have to be submitted.

Following this, a token number sent to the registered has to be entered in the portal and the patient concerned would then receive a call for required medical consultation.