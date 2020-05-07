e-paper
Chandigarh

Now, register online on Mohali district’s bureau of employment and entrepreneurship

Additional deputy commissioner Aashika Jain said registering would help the youth take advantage of various initiatives on career counselling and employment avenues provided by the bureau

chandigarh Updated: May 07, 2020 20:56 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The youth of Mohali district can now register on the portal of district bureau of employment and entrepreneurship (DBEE) at www.pgrkam.com.

Additional deputy commissioner Aashika Jain said registering would help the youth take advantage of various initiatives on career counselling and employment avenues provided by the bureau. This will help the youth channelise their energy in a positive direction, Jain said.

Deputy CEO of DBEE, Manjesh Sharma, exhorted people to get themselves registered. He said the bureau has started online career counselling under which people can contact career counsellor of the bureau, Nabia Khan, from 9 am to 5 pm on Monday to Saturday at 6280554158.

