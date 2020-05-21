Now, three persons can travel in cab in Haryana

chandigarh

Updated: May 21, 2020 00:12 IST

The Haryana government on Wednesday ordered that taxis and cab aggregators can ply with a maximum two passengers in addition to the driver. This means that there can only be three persons inside the vehicle.

“The maxi cabs can ply with half of their seating capacity. Auto-rickshaws and e-rickshaws are allowed to ply with two persons in addition to the driver. One pillion rider will be allowed on a two-wheeler and it will be mandatory for both the riders to wear masks, gloves and helmets,” stated guidelines issued on Wednesday by the transport department.

A manually pulled rickshaw will carry not more than two passengers, the guidelines added.

Both drivers and passengers will cover their faces with mask or cloth and motor vehicles would be regularly sanitised. Drivers and passengers should also regularly sanitise their hands, the guidelines said.

The transport department on Wednesday also issued standard operating protocol (SoP) regarding interstate travel in the Haryana Roadways buses.

Number of passengers on board a bus will not exceed 30 at any time, stated the SoP. A special New Delhi railway station service has also been launched, available only to rail passengers boarding or alighting at the New Delhi railway station. Buses being deployed for ferrying passengers would be fully sanitised inside out, said a communication.

Sanitiser bottles must be placed inside the buses at all times and wearing of masks by everyone on-board the bus and on bus stands is mandatory. All passengers should carry sanitisers with them, the SoP said.

Passengers intending to undertake the interstate travel will have to carry their identity proofs and tickets in physical form along with a photocopy of each. The bus staff as well as passengers must have functional ‘Aarogya Setu’ app on their mobile phones.

Thermal screening of all passengers will be done and it will be ensured that the staff and passengers are free of any Covid-19 symptoms. If any such person is on board, he would be de-boarded and quarantined, the SoP added.