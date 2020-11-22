e-paper
Nursery admissions in Chandigarh’s private schools likely to start on December 3

Tentative schedule decided following a meeting between the schools and the UT education department.

chandigarh Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 21:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

The process for nursery admissions in the city’s private schools for the 2021-22 session is tentatively scheduled to begin on December 3, as decided at a meeting of the schools with the UT education department.

The schools have been asked to conduct the admissions in line with the New Education Policy (NEP). The total number of seats, fee structure, date for draw of lots, documents required and admission criteria have to uploaded on the school websites by December 2. There are nearly 80 private recognised schools in Chandigarh.

As per the tentative schedule, to be finalised by the education department later, the admission process will continue till December 16. The final list of the selected candidates and those in the waiting list will be displayed on February 1, while the fee will have to be deposited by February 12.

The draw of lots can be held either online or offline. However, all safety protocols for Covid-19 have to be followed by schools during physical draw of lots.

