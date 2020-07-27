e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Odd-even rule may return in Chandigarh’s congested markets

Odd-even rule may return in Chandigarh’s congested markets

The administrator also directed that all facilities of the health department should be operationalised for collection of samples of Covid-19 suspects

chandigarh Updated: Jul 27, 2020 20:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The Chandigarh administration is planning to reimpose odd-even rule for opening of shops in congested markets of the city.

During the review meeting held on Monday, UT administrator VPS Badnore directed the MC commissioner to identify the congested and other markets where violations of social distancing norms are more evident, so that stringent regulatory measures, including weekend closures and odd-even formula, could be considered for them.

In earlier phases of the lockdown, the administration had imposed the odd-even formula in all congested markets, such as Patel Market in Sector 15, Gandhi Market in Sector 18, Sadar Bazar and Palika Bazar in Sector 19, Shastri Market in Sector 22, Janata Market in Sector 27, Krishna Market in Sector 41 and Rehri Market in Sector 46.

Meanwhile, during the meeting, PGIMER authorities apprised the administrator about feasibility of doing antigen testing and the ICMR protocol finalised for it. Badnore told them that at least 1,000 such testing kits be procured by the PGIMER and used primarily for OPD patients to validate their usefulness.

The administrator also directed that all facilities of the health department should be operationalised for collection of samples of Covid-19 suspects. He also directed that vulnerable population needs to be specifically screened and senior citizen associations may also be consulted for any immediate medical assistance in this tough time.

Earlier during the day, Badnore also inaugurated a Covid awareness van at Punjab Raj Bhawan. The van will make rounds in all sectors and screen awareness videos.

top news
US warplane flew less than 100 km from Shanghai, says China think tank
US warplane flew less than 100 km from Shanghai, says China think tank
Maharashtra adds almost 8K new cases of Covid-19, tally goes past 3.8 lakh
Maharashtra adds almost 8K new cases of Covid-19, tally goes past 3.8 lakh
Mamata Banerjee urges PM Modi to release funds to help state fight Covid-19
Mamata Banerjee urges PM Modi to release funds to help state fight Covid-19
India much better off in Covid-19 fight due to right decisions: PM Modi
India much better off in Covid-19 fight due to right decisions: PM Modi
‘Five dynamic shifts to shape future of Indian economy’: RBI governor Das
‘Five dynamic shifts to shape future of Indian economy’: RBI governor Das
Rajasthan Governor summons House session, puts in 3 conditions
Rajasthan Governor summons House session, puts in 3 conditions
Trump’s national security adviser Robert O’Brien tests positive for Covid-19: White House
Trump’s national security adviser Robert O’Brien tests positive for Covid-19: White House
‘In 6 weeks, cases doubled’: WHO chief says Covid pandemic accelerating
‘In 6 weeks, cases doubled’: WHO chief says Covid pandemic accelerating
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesMaharashtra Covid-19Sushant Singh RajputMP 12th result 2020 liveRafale

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In