e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 03, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / On World Bicycle Day, iconic Atlas slams brakes on operations

On World Bicycle Day, iconic Atlas slams brakes on operations

Started by Janki Das Kapur, in 1951, to provide quality bicycles to countrymen at reasonable prices, Atlas was a brand to reckon with even before Hero and Avon established themselves

chandigarh Updated: Jun 04, 2020 01:09 IST
Aneesha Sareen Kumar
Aneesha Sareen Kumar
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The company started manufacturing cycles in 1951.
The company started manufacturing cycles in 1951.
         

After years of losses that were amplified during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, Atlas Cycles, one of country’s oldest bike-maker, shut its operations on Wednesday.

Ironically, the company’s decision to wind up its last working unit in Sahibabad (Ghaziabad) came on the World Bicycle Day. The iconic cycle company was into manufacturing business since 1951. The Sahibabad unit has the capacity to manufacture more than 4 million cycles per annum with a 1,200-strong workforce.

“Post lifting of lockdown with effect from June 1, 2020, the Sahibabad unit of the company is not in a position to resume manufacturing operations due to financial constraints. Hence, the workforce of Sahibabad unit of the company will be laid off with effect from June 3, 2020, till adequate arrangement of funds is made,” the company said in a public notice.

The notice said the severe cash crunch has made it difficult to even procure raw materials. “The situation is expected to continue till the time, company is able to raise revenue,” it said.

In December 2014, company’s Malanpur factory in Madhya Pradesh closed down. In February 2018, Atlas Cycles (Haryana) said it was suspending manufacturing at its Sonepat unit with immediate effect.

Started by Janki Das Kapur, a man with dreams, in 1951, to provide quality bicycles to countrymen at reasonable prices, Atlas was a brand to reckon with even before Hero and Avon established themselves.

What started with an improvised factory shed in Sonepat in 1951, the company rose to establishing major plants in Malanpur (MP), Sahibabad over the years.

“They were the biggest importers of cycles in Karachi before Partition. After 1947, they shifted to Sonepat with a dream to start a unit and soon rose to become one of the most trusted cycle companies,” said HS Bhogal of Bhogal Cycles Limited in Ludhiana.

“It’s unfortunate that the cycle industry pioneers have shut down,” said DS Chawla, president of United Cycle Parts Manufacturing Unit (UCPMA).

top news
Delhi logs 1,513 new cases in biggest spike yet; death toll up by 50
Delhi logs 1,513 new cases in biggest spike yet; death toll up by 50
US protests more peaceful, defense secretary breaks with president
US protests more peaceful, defense secretary breaks with president
All coming to Delhi by flights, trains or buses to undergo 7-day home quarantine
All coming to Delhi by flights, trains or buses to undergo 7-day home quarantine
US firm in middle of row over global HCQ study hired sci-fi writer, model: Report
US firm in middle of row over global HCQ study hired sci-fi writer, model: Report
Painkiller Ibuprofen tested as potential treatment for Covid-19 in London
Painkiller Ibuprofen tested as potential treatment for Covid-19 in London
Reliance Industries Ltd Rs 53,125 cr rights issue oversubscribed 1.59 times
Reliance Industries Ltd Rs 53,125 cr rights issue oversubscribed 1.59 times
Mild earthquake shakes Noida, epicenter in Greater Noida
Mild earthquake shakes Noida, epicenter in Greater Noida
‘Got response from SpaceX astronauts’: Ahmedabad ham radio enthusiast
‘Got response from SpaceX astronauts’: Ahmedabad ham radio enthusiast
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Cyclone NisargaCyclone Nisarga’s landfallCyclone Nisarga UpdatesMeera Chopra

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In