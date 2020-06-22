e-paper
Chandigarh / Online final semester exam for Central University of Punjab students

Online final semester exam for Central University of Punjab students

The online mode is meant only for about 500 students of the final semester to allow them to take up further academic or professional pursuits

chandigarh Updated: Jun 22, 2020 01:07 IST
Vishal Joshi
Vishal Joshi
Hindustan Times, Bathinda
Hindustantimes
         

The Central University of Punjab (CUP), Bathinda, has decided to allow students to write their final semester exams scheduled from July 6 to July 17 online from their homes.

Registrar Kanwar Pal Singh Mundra said on Sunday said the students can choose exam dates and available time slots to appear in a particular examination.

Mundra clarified that online mode is meant only for about 500 students of the final semester to allow them to take up further academic or professional pursuits. Examinations for other classes will be scheduled after the Covid-19 situation eases, he said.

“There will be two slots in a day in which 140 students can appear for examinations in each session. Efforts are being made to declare the results within three days of conducting each test. This will help avoid delays in completion of the examination process,” said Mundra, who holds the dual charge of controller of examination.

If a student fails to appear for the online examination for any valid reason, she or he will be eligible to sit for the exam on the university campus once normalcy is restored.

Mundra said that one mock test of the online examination system was conducted successfully on Friday to help students check internet connectivity and ease of use.

Around 400 students had participated in the maiden event and another dry run would be conducted on June 26 to make students more familiar with the online mode of taking examinations, he said.

