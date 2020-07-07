e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Online personnel management system launched by Chandigarh administration

Online personnel management system launched by Chandigarh administration

The system has been developed by the National Informatics Centre of the UT personnel department.

chandigarh Updated: Jul 07, 2020 00:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Punjab governor and UT administrator VP Singh Badnore on Monday launched an online recruitment rules and vacancy management system to be used for personnel management by the UT administration.

The system has been developed by the National Informatics Centre of the UT personnel department. Secretary, personnel, SK Jha, said the system will allow the head of departments to monitor the information gap related to updation of recruitment rules and vacancies, sending automated quarterly alerts to the branch in-charges to provide information, online to-and-fro information sharing with recruitment agencies and tracking of the joining of officers and officials.

This will help the departments to fill up vacancies expeditiously and, in turn, provide an opportunity of regular appointment to the youth, Jha said. Filling up the vacancies will also improve the quality of service delivery and the system will capture the lifecycle of the recruitment process, he added.

Jha said the system will provide timely reminders to the department heads to take action so that the posts do not lapse after two years of remaining vacant.

