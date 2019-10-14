Open dumping of garbage: Ludhiana MC waiting for static compactors

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 21:59 IST

The municipal corporation (MC) Ludhiana is still waiting for its static compactors project to kick off, while commuters’ lives are at risk due to open dumping of garbage at four points on the service lane of national highway 1.

Despite multiple complaints and communique to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) regarding shifting of the dumps, the civic body continues to be in a deep slumber, say residents.

The dumps are situated near Subhash Nagar, Bombay Tyre Chowk, Kailash Nagar and New Madhopuri road.

As the Basti Jodhewal flyover project is expected to complete by Diwali, members of Yuva NGO and officials of the construction company met MC commissioner Kanwalpreet Kaur Brar on Monday and demanded shifting of the garbage dumps.

Kumar Gaurav, president of the NGO, said, “It is failure of the civic body. It keeps asking residents to keep their surroundings clean, but has failed to shift the dump sites from the national highway.”

“If the dumps are not shifted before the Basti Jodhewal flyover work is completed, it will lead to traffic jams. Also, commuters will be at risk,” he said.

The MC commissioner has assured us that the dumps will be shifted as she has deputed MC secretary Jasdev Sekhon for taking required steps, said Gaurav.

The MC commissioner said that the civic body is serious about resolving the issue but no alternative spaces are available for dumping of waste generated in the said areas.

“We have approached the area councillors in this regard but they are yet to respond,” Brar said.

The MC is working on installing static compactors at 33 sites in city and the project is being taken up under the smart city plan. The open dumps will be removed after installation of static compactors, said Brar.

The Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) is installing static compactors at nine sites in city.

53-yr-old injured as his scooter skids over wet waste

A resident of Rishi Nagar and an office bearer of the Kalgidhar Gurdwara Management Committee, Tajinderpal Singh, was severely injured after his scooter skidded on garbage that was dumped on the service lane of the national highway near Subhash Nagar.

Singh said that his pelvic bone got damaged and the doctors have recommended surgery.

He said that he was going towards Samrala Chowk from Shivpuri. At the service lane, his two-wheeler skidded on some wet waste.

The nearby shopkeepers said that this is not the first such incident. Many others have also been injured due to accidents caused due to garbage dumped near the service lane.

The shopkeepers added that traffic snarls are also witnessed in the area. Singh said that he will take up the matter with the civic body after he gets discharged from the hospital.

