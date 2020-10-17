e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 17, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Our Take: There should be no place for gangsters in Chandigarh

Our Take: There should be no place for gangsters in Chandigarh

The rising incidents of gang warfare have unnerved residents, a majority of them retired citizens, and prompted Chandigarh administrator VPS Badnore to come down heavily on Chandigarh police

chandigarh Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 22:53 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Police at the crime scene at Industrial Area in Chandigarh where Gurlal Brar, former state president of the Students Organisation of Panjab University was shot dead.
Police at the crime scene at Industrial Area in Chandigarh where Gurlal Brar, former state president of the Students Organisation of Panjab University was shot dead.(HT Chandigarh)
         

From October 11, violent incidents involving criminal gangs have shattered the calm of this city, once renowned for its beauty and tranquillity.

Gurlal Brar, 26, an accomplice of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and a former state president of the Students Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU), was shot dead outside a mall in Industrial Area Phase 1, early on Sunday. Another gang owing allegiance slain criminal Davinder Bambiha took responsibility for the act, saying it was done to avenge the death of their member.

After a few hours, TikTok star Saurav Gujjar was shot at and injured outside a nightclub in Sector 9. On the same day, as threats were posted on a Facebook page dedicated to Bishnoi, saying there would be “ bloodshed on the streets,” another of Bishnoi’s aides, Monty Shah, was booked for making a murder bid on a rival in Burail.

Then, news surfaced that another gangster, Dilpreet Singh Dhahan, earlier accused of shooting and injuring Punjabi singer Parmish Verma in Mohali in April 2018 and arrested after a police encounter in Chandigarh, had organised for shooters and weapons from prison to have Brar killed.

On Friday, police arrested Praveen Kumar, a shooter of Bishnoi’s gang, from Sector 45. He was in the city to avenge the death of their member Ankit Bhadu in an encounter with the Punjab Police at Zirakpur in 2019.

The rising incidents of gang warfare, including open challenges being issued from one gang to another on social media have unnerved residents, a majority of them retired citizens, and prompted Punjab governor and Chandigarh administrator VPS Badnore to come down heavily on Chandigarh police for the deteriorating law and order in the city and ask for investigations into Brar and Gujjar’s cases.

Since January, before this period of lawless activities, there have been five firing incidents.

Questions need to be asked: How are gangsters entering the city? How are Dhahan and Bishnoi operating from behind bars and what are the prison officials doing about it?

End violence

What should be done to stop the gang culture Chandigarh?

What should be done to stop the gang culture in Chandigarh? Who should be penalised and held accountable for increase in criminal activities, how and by when? Send your responses with photographs to chandigarh@hindustantimes.com by October 23.

top news
New coronavirus restrictions in Europe; Merkel warns of hard days
New coronavirus restrictions in Europe; Merkel warns of hard days
Rahul to join electioneering from Oct 23, may share dais with Tejashwi
Rahul to join electioneering from Oct 23, may share dais with Tejashwi
IPL 2020, DC vs CSK Live: Dhawan’s maiden ton guides DC to 5-wicket win
IPL 2020, DC vs CSK Live: Dhawan’s maiden ton guides DC to 5-wicket win
‘Deeply disturbed’: Jaishankar on peace and tranquillity affected along LAC
‘Deeply disturbed’: Jaishankar on peace and tranquillity affected along LAC
Joe Biden tweets Navratri wish, says ‘may good once again triumph over evil’
Joe Biden tweets Navratri wish, says ‘may good once again triumph over evil’
AB de Villiers does it again, RCB trump RR in last-over thriller
AB de Villiers does it again, RCB trump RR in last-over thriller
Gyms in Maharashtra will open after Dussehra. But conditions apply
Gyms in Maharashtra will open after Dussehra. But conditions apply
‘Don’t harbour any illusions’: BJP on Chirag Paswan’s ‘Hanuman of Modi’ remark
‘Don’t harbour any illusions’: BJP on Chirag Paswan’s ‘Hanuman of Modi’ remark
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In