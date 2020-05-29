e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 28, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Over 15,000 migrants board Shramik trains from Ludhiana railway station today

Over 15,000 migrants board Shramik trains from Ludhiana railway station today

Most migrants who arrived at Government College for Girls ground here were seen flouting social distancing norms while queuing up for medical screening and collecting eatables before boarding the special trains to reach Uttar Pradesh and Bihar

chandigarh Updated: May 29, 2020 01:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Around 15,000 migrants along with their children boarded eight Shramik Special trains from Ludhiana railway station on Thursday.

Most migrants who arrived at Government College for Girls ground here were seen flouting social distancing norms while queuing up for medical screening and collecting eatables before boarding the special trains to reach Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Migrant worker Vikram said, “I reached the college ground at 2pm to be able to board the Madepur train for Gorakpur at 5.45pm. We were asked to stand in a queue and after two hours of waiting, we were given medical certificates and eatables before taking the train. I hope to reach home by tomorrow. For the last two months, I was jobless and was waiting for the day to return home.”

Special trains such as for Nawada (stoppages at Lucknow, Aurangabad and Rohatas) departed at 12 noon, for Jamui (stoppages at Sultanpur, Babua and Aurangabad) at 2pm, for Supaul (with stoppages at Saharsa, Begusarai and Hajipur) at 4pm, for Madepura (stoppages at Gorakhpur, Saharsa, Khagria) at 5.45pm, for Patna (stoppages at Jaunpur, Hardoi and Baxar) at 7.30pm, for Nalanda (stoppages at Bareilly, Chhapra and Patna) at 9.15pm, and for Mirzapur (stoppages at Itawa, Fatehpur and Prayagraj) at 11pm. Each train carries around 1,600 migrants.

The state government has paid for the travel, food, water and pickup service from designated points.

Deputy commissioner Pradeep Kumar Agrawal has informed that the migrants who want to travel to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar can come directly to Guru Nanak Stadium at 10am on May 29 for registration. The district administration will then raise demand for more trains as per their numbers, Agrawal added.

He said for the last 24 days, several trains carrying migrants have departed for UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and other states from the city station.

Till now, around 3 lakh people have departed from Ludhiana in 194 trains.

top news
Public transit use likely to fall sharply after lockdown: Study
Public transit use likely to fall sharply after lockdown: Study
Pak condemns Ram Temple construction, gets a stinging comeback from India
Pak condemns Ram Temple construction, gets a stinging comeback from India
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to all CMs,seeks views on lockdown extension
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to all CMs,seeks views on lockdown extension
India snubs Trump’s offer on China border row, says no compromise on national security
India snubs Trump’s offer on China border row, says no compromise on national security
Some high courts are running parallel govts: Solicitor General on migrant workers case
Some high courts are running parallel govts: Solicitor General on migrant workers case
‘He returned to dressing room furious,’ When Gilchrist lost his cool
‘He returned to dressing room furious,’ When Gilchrist lost his cool
1 lakh Indians to be brought back by end of Vande Bharat phase 2 mission: MEA
1 lakh Indians to be brought back by end of Vande Bharat phase 2 mission: MEA
Covid | Hospitalisation delay behind more deaths? Decoding Mumbai response
Covid | Hospitalisation delay behind more deaths? Decoding Mumbai response
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyBPSC ResultDRDO Recruitment 2020Akshay Kumar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In