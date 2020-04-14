Over 77% Tablighi contacts test negative in Haryana

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 23:06 IST

Health authorities in Haryana heaved a sigh of relief after 77% of the samples taken from the contacts of the Tablighi Jamat missionaries turned out negative for Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19.

The test results of these high-risk individuals assume significance in view of the fact that the missionaries and their contacts account for 121 cases, which is over two-thirds of cases in the state.

Data accessed by Hindustan Times showed that out of 662 contacts tested, only 13 turned out positive.

“Though the lab reports of 135 samples of the contacts and 61 of the Jamatis are still waited, I can now say that we have been able to contain the community spread of coronavirus due to relentless screening, intensive testing and isolation of habitations,” additional chief secretary (ACS), Health, Rajeev Arora said.

The ACS, Health said they we will however not let their guard down. “The habitations will continue to remain isolated for 14 days. I also expect a small increase in the number of positive cases. But the possibility of a substantial increase in the number of positive cases is very less,’’ he said.

Hotbed Nuh seems contained, says officials

The Tablighi Jamat is an over 100 year old Islamic group that meets often at Delhi’s Nizammuddin in a five-storey building called the Markaz. Last month, certain Covid-19 deaths were linked to this group . When authorities traced their members, they found that many of them were foreigners from affected countries and had come in contact with many others who later travelled to other parts of the country,

As per the statistics, 1,461 Jamatis and 662 of their contacts were tested by the health authorities from across Haryana.

The bulk of such individuals came from the Nuh district of Mewat region where 353 Jamatis and 12 of their contacts were tested for coronavirus. The lab findings had thrown up 38 positive Jamatis in Nuh district, the highest in the state.

“We had six new disclosures on Sunday whose samples have been taken. The police however is investigating whether they would qualify as Jamatis or their contacts,’’ Nuh Civil Surgeon, Virender Yadav said.

“ More than 233,000 households in 501 villages of Nuh district were screened door to door after isolating the habitations. The number of persons screened in this hotspot is over 1.4 million,’’ said a health official indicating the intensity of the containment operation.

In Palwal district, 65 out of the 89 Jamatis tested and 22 out of 39 contacts tested turned out to be negative. Officials said that results of 13 samples of contacts in Palwal district are awaited. In Yamunanagar district where three Jamatis were tested positive on Sunday, 132 samples out of 160 of missionaries have tested negative. The result of 25 samples of missionaries and 37 samples of their contacts are awaited, statistics show.

Number of Jamatis traced: 1648

Foreign nationals: 107

Number of samples of Jamatis taken: 1461

Positive Jamatis: 108

Number of Jamati contacts tested: 662

Positive contacts: 13