e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 30, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Panchkula man held with 29gm heroin

Panchkula man held with 29gm heroin

Arrested from near the DT Mall parking, following a tip-off, say police

chandigarh Updated: May 30, 2020 20:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The crime branch of Chandigarh Police arrested a Panchkula resident with 29gm heroin on Friday.

The accused, Amit Sethi, 43, of Mansa Devi Complex (MDC), Panchkula, was arrested near the DT Mall parking, following a tip-off, said police. He was facing two other cases, one from 2001 when he was booked for murder and another from 2015 when he was arrested with 23gm smack. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered at the IT Park police station. He was presented before a court that sent him to judicial custody.

top news
Lockdown extended till June 30; malls to open, no to cinema halls, metro trains
Lockdown extended till June 30; malls to open, no to cinema halls, metro trains
10 big takeaways from Centre’s Unlock 1 relaxations
10 big takeaways from Centre’s Unlock 1 relaxations
China-made Covid-19 vaccine could be out by year-end
China-made Covid-19 vaccine could be out by year-end
Lockdown 5.0: Mall, restaurants, hotels, religious places can reopen from June 8
Lockdown 5.0: Mall, restaurants, hotels, religious places can reopen from June 8
Over 11,000 Covid-19 patients in India recover from virus in last 24 hrs
Over 11,000 Covid-19 patients in India recover from virus in last 24 hrs
Lockdown 5.0 guidelines: Here’s a list of activities allowed
Lockdown 5.0 guidelines: Here’s a list of activities allowed
In lockdown 5.0, international air travel, metro services to remain suspended
In lockdown 5.0, international air travel, metro services to remain suspended
One year of Modi 2.0: Survey says popularity up, oppn disagrees I In Focus
One year of Modi 2.0: Survey says popularity up, oppn disagrees I In Focus
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases India

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In