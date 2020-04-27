e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / RK Singla appointed Panjab University DUI

RK Singla appointed Panjab University DUI

The proposal was taken up in an online meeting of the PU syndicate

chandigarh Updated: Apr 27, 2020 19:26 IST
Dar Ovais
Dar Ovais
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
RK Singla
RK Singla
         

Panjab University appointed RK Singla dean university instructions (DUI) after the proposal was taken up in an online meeting of the syndicate.

Singla is currently PU’s dean research. He will replace Shankarji Jha whose term as DUI ends on April 30.

The proposal to appoint the new DUI was taken up on the syndicate’s Whatsapp group on Friday, where 13 out of 15 members consented to the move.

The proposal was put forward by members Navdeep Goyal and Keshav Malhotra.

Professor VR Sinha from University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences will replace Singla as dean research, effective from May 1.

Objections over appointment

Panjab University syndicate member, Rajinder Bhandari, who opposed the appointment said, “Whatsapp is not a platform where we can conduct the syndicate’s business. It is not acceptable. Moreover, the vice-chancellor is empowered by the university to make such an appointment till the syndicate meeting is conducted.”

PU teachers’ association welcomes move

President of Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA), Rajesh Gill said, “We welcome the decision of University authorities to appoint the new DUI and dean research. We wish a fruitful term to Singla and Sinha,” said PUTA president Rajesh Gill.

