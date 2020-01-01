Panjab University extends deadline to shut two shops at Student Centre to January 15

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 01, 2020 00:49 IST

With the deadline to shut down two eateries at Student Centre (StuC) expiring on December 15, the Panjab University (PU) administration has extended the same to January 15.

As the lease of the two eateries–Mama Mia and Nescafe–had ended on October 31, PU authorities had sealed these shops on November 1 amid major ruckus by the members of Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) who objected the move.

PU Registrar Karamjeet Singh said, “The deadline for the two shops has been extended to January 15 and recommendations have been sent to the vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar.”

Earlier, varsity authorities were forced to reopen the two shops at student centre on November 5 after repeated demands from the students who felt that instead of closing them, the university should provide an alternative space for these shops to be opened. Relenting to their demand, PU authorities allowed for the shops to remain open till December 15.

The university had declined to extend the lease of the two rented shops as modifications were done in them in violation of the building norms. As the varsity now plans to relocate the two shops from the heritage building of the student centre, a location outside the building has been identified for the shops to be shifted.

A university official, during a meeting of the committee constituted to look into the matter, said, “The two shops will be shifted to a new site and the V-C will now take the decision. The extension given to the shops is temporary.”

UNHYGIENIC FOOD ANOTHER CONCERN

Students have since long complained about the unhygienic food being served by three eateries at the student centre which were even fined by the deputy commissioner Mandip Singh Brar. At other times, students have complained about finding cockroaches in the food served by the eateries at PU.

Gurpreet Singh, a law student said, “We have complained about unhygienic food being served by some eateries at the student centre several times. We were assured that regular checking will be done, but in vain.”

Dean of students’ welfare (DSW), Emanual Nahar said, “We have been continuously checking the quality of food being served by these eateries and have not received any complaint from the students since long.”