Panjab University panel suggests allowing final-semester students of affiliated colleges to take exams from home

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 22:24 IST

A Panjab University panel on Wednesday suggested that students of outgoing classes in affiliated colleges of the varsity be allowed to take exams from home this year amid surging Covid-19 cases.

The suggestion was made by a subcommittee constituted by a committee formed by the PU syndicate, to make suggestions on issues related to conduct of exams and online teaching in affiliated colleges of the varsity.

The subcommittee is headed by dean college development council (DCDC) Sanjay Kaushik.

A member of the panel, on condition of anonymity, said, “The members suggested that questions be sent to students and they will have to revert with their answers in a scanned file within 12 hours.”

However, the suggestions of the subcommittee, are subject to the approval of the main committee, headed by syndicate member Navdeep Goyal.

It has also been suggested that a proper schedule for the examination be uploaded on the university’s website before they are conducted.

Out of six questions, students have to answer only three within a fixed period of time.

“The modalities are being prepared for where students should send answer files. It was discussed that they may directly send them to the examination branch of the university or exam centres,” said a member of the committee.

The subcommittee has also suggested that the students of the current batches, who are being promoted, be assessed on the basis of internal assessment and previous semester’s performance.

According to PU’s academic calendar, online classes of ongoing courses will start from August.

PU senator KK Sharma, who is an associate professor at AS College, Khanna, has written to vice-chancellor Raj Kumar seeking that sessions be run on an annual instead of semester system in colleges this year to lessen the burden on students.