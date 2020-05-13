Panjab University’s bio-incubator startup produces gluten-free flour at Mohali

chandigarh

Updated: May 13, 2020 23:52 IST

An entrepreneurial startup of Panjab University (PU), Microfoods Private Limited, has started the production of gluten-free floor at a unit in Mohali. Led by Prabjot Singh Khanna, the startup was incubated at Bio-NEST (Bio-Incubator Nurturing Entrepreneurship for Scaling Technologies) at the varsity. The bio-incubator was granted a seed fund for their product GlutenGo by BIRAC (Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council) through IIT-Delhi’s Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT) in September 2019 for setting up a production unit with multigrain flour manufacturing facility of up to 300-tonne per month.

Project leader of the BioNEST-PU, Rohit Sharma, said, “The social enterprise has initiated the production keeping in view the need of gluten-free products in the market and to satisfy the consequent high demand of retailers.” He further said that a successful trial run of the plant was completed on March 10 this year.

According to experts, gluten-free diet is the only option for people with celiac disease, the most severe form gluten intolerance.

Within the next 3 months, the startup is planning to come up with gluten-free poori flour and gluten-free dalia for healthier breakfast options and raw material for bakeries.