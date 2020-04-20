Panjab University seeks information on completion of syllabus from departments

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 00:20 IST

Panjab University dean university instructions (DUI), Shankarji Jha, has written to departments of the varsity seeking information on the status of completion of syllabus, as classes remains suspended amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

“The university will give all departments at least three weeks to complete the syllabus and other practical work once the lockdown is lifted,” Jha said.

The communication sent to the heads of departments (HoDs) states, “The vice-chancellor has asserted that after the lockdown has been lifted, departments will complete the syllabus and practicals by taking extra classes, so that examinations can be conducted in time. All decisions will be taken keeping the best interests of students in mind.”

Jha has asked HoDs for their suggestions on steps to be taken and directed them to send their feedbacks by Tuesday.

Earlier, the V-C had directed departments of the university and affiliated colleges to complete the syllabus by May 9 through virtual platforms.

The decision was met with criticism from students and teachers and later, the varsity said enough time will be given to them once the lockdown is lifted.

“Around 60% syllabus was completed by departments before the lockdown was imposed. So, two or three weeks will be enough to complete the syllabus after classes resume,” the chairperson of a department said.