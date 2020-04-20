e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Panjab University seeks information on completion of syllabus from departments

Panjab University seeks information on completion of syllabus from departments

Panjab University dean university instructions (DUI), Shankarji Jha, said the university will give all departments at least three weeks to complete the syllabus and other practical work once the lockdown is lifted

chandigarh Updated: Apr 20, 2020 00:20 IST
Dar Ovais
Dar Ovais
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Earlier, the V-C had directed departments of the university and affiliated colleges to complete the syllabus by May 9 through virtual platforms. The decision was met with criticism from students and teachers.
Earlier, the V-C had directed departments of the university and affiliated colleges to complete the syllabus by May 9 through virtual platforms. The decision was met with criticism from students and teachers. (HT FILE)
         

Panjab University dean university instructions (DUI), Shankarji Jha, has written to departments of the varsity seeking information on the status of completion of syllabus, as classes remains suspended amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

“The university will give all departments at least three weeks to complete the syllabus and other practical work once the lockdown is lifted,” Jha said.

The communication sent to the heads of departments (HoDs) states, “The vice-chancellor has asserted that after the lockdown has been lifted, departments will complete the syllabus and practicals by taking extra classes, so that examinations can be conducted in time. All decisions will be taken keeping the best interests of students in mind.”

Jha has asked HoDs for their suggestions on steps to be taken and directed them to send their feedbacks by Tuesday.

Earlier, the V-C had directed departments of the university and affiliated colleges to complete the syllabus by May 9 through virtual platforms.

The decision was met with criticism from students and teachers and later, the varsity said enough time will be given to them once the lockdown is lifted.

“Around 60% syllabus was completed by departments before the lockdown was imposed. So, two or three weeks will be enough to complete the syllabus after classes resume,” the chairperson of a department said.

top news
‘Limited toilets, no tobacco’: Parliament offices to open on Monday
‘Limited toilets, no tobacco’: Parliament offices to open on Monday
Trump, WHO chief’s face-off over Covid-19 could spark fireworks at annual event
Trump, WHO chief’s face-off over Covid-19 could spark fireworks at annual event
Khalilzad reaches out to Jaishankar on troubled Afghan peace process
Khalilzad reaches out to Jaishankar on troubled Afghan peace process
Delhi Health Bulletin on April 19, 2020:Capital’s 110 new Covid-19 cases take count to 2,003
Delhi Health Bulletin on April 19, 2020:Capital’s 110 new Covid-19 cases take count to 2,003
PM Modi applauds small traders who kept supply chain intact amid lockdown
PM Modi applauds small traders who kept supply chain intact amid lockdown
No decision yet on resuming passenger flights post lockdown: Hardeep Puri
No decision yet on resuming passenger flights post lockdown: Hardeep Puri
My father didn’t like Miandad’s comment, wanted to confront him: Irfan
My father didn’t like Miandad’s comment, wanted to confront him: Irfan
Covid lockdown easing: What’s allowed from April 20? Here’s the full list
Covid lockdown easing: What’s allowed from April 20? Here’s the full list
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

chandigarh news