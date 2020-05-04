e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Panjab University students protest over closed hostel mess

Panjab University students protest over closed hostel mess

Dean students’ welfare Emanual Nahar has assured food will be provided, a student said

chandigarh Updated: May 04, 2020 18:58 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
As many as 30 students are residing in the hostel currently.
Students of Panjab University’s boys’ hostel number three held a protest as their mess was closed on Monday. The protesting students said no prior notice was given to them by the hostel warden before the step was taken. As many as 30 students are residing in the hostel currently.

The students were on their way to protest outside the residence of vice-chancellor Raj Kumar when they were intercepted by dean students’ welfare (DSW) Emanual Nahar.

“We wanted the mess to be reopened as it was closed without prior information. We were marching towards the V-C’s residence, but DSW Nahar ensured that we will be provided food,” a students of the hostel said.

“The contractor of the mess was trying to close it but we have told him to stay. No student of the university will suffer,” Nahar said.

