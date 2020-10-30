e-paper
Chandigarh / Panjab University syndicate members demand immediate meeting

Panjab University syndicate members demand immediate meeting

No meeting has been held for the past three months

chandigarh Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 22:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Amid row over delay in the senate elections at Panjab University, a group of syndicate members have demanded an immediate meeting, which has not been held in the last three months.

A representation by 11 syndics to PU vice-chancellor Raj Kumar states that the syndicate, as is the past practice, meets at least once a month to take up various agendas for approval, but due to the delay, the day-to-day functioning of the university and its affiliated colleges has been adversely affected

Citing various sections of the PU calendar, the representation states that its sanctity should be maintained.

PUTA seeks interview schedule

Meanwhile, Panjab University Teachers Association has written to the V-C, demanding the full schedule of screening committee interviews for promotions under the career advancement scheme.

“We are disappointed with the fact that only 15 interviews have been scheduled while there are more than 65 teachers whose cases for promotion under CAS are pending. It appears that the two-day schedule for interviews has been fixed just to ensure that the dharna of PUTA executive, scheduled for November 3, gets somehow derailed,” the representation states.

