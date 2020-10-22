e-paper
Panjab University to address student grievances at admn block

Officials from the examination branch will also deal with queries regarding degrees and confidential results.

chandigarh Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 18:57 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Taking note of students’ demands, Panjab University has made arrangements to address their queries related to examinations and results at the entrance of the administrative block on campus.

Officials from the examination branch will also deal with queries regarding degrees and confidential results. This comes a day after students from various colleges held a protest at the administrative block, seeking redress of several issues related to examinations and results.

PU’s controller of examination Parvinder Singh said four officials will address the students’ requests on a rotational basis at the entrance of the administrative block.

While the offices at the block are functional, public dealing is not permitted to avoid the risk of spread of Covid-19.

College students on Wednesday had protested at the university campus and sought that retests for the third and fifth semesters should be conducted in March instead of December.

They demanded that confidential results should be given to students directly. On this, Singh said they had set up an e-mail address where students can seek their confidential results.

They also sought that results after re-evaluation marked as RL (result later) should be declared immediately.

Meanwhile, students associated with the National Students Union of India (NSUI) submitted a memorandum to the university on Thursday. They said students, whose results were marked as RL had not been provided information on why the results were delayed.

Regarding the reappear exams of passed out students, no official notice had been released till now, the students submitted.

