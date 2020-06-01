e-paper
Pathankot differently abled man earns PM’s praise for contribution in Covid fight

Raju, a beggar, earned praise from the Prime Minister for distributing 3,000 masks and providing ration to 100 distressed families during the lockdown

chandigarh Updated: Jun 01, 2020 01:24 IST
A 37-year-old differently abled man, who was praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, on Sunday said he always tried to help the needy. Raju, a beggar, earned praise from the Prime Minister for distributing 3,000 masks and providing ration to 100 distressed families during the lockdown imposed to check the spread of the coronavirus.

“I am happy to learn that Mr Modi showered praise on me. I always try to help needy people,” Raju, who resides near Dhangu road in the city, said.

Raju, who uses a hand-powered tricycle, collected Rs 75,000 by begging and spent the entire amount on distributing masks and ration to the poor during the lockdown period.

“I do not have family and home. I spent all of the money collected through begging during lockdown,” Raju, who is suffering from polio, said,.

Once he spent ₹15,000 from his own pocket on the repair of a portion of a road over a drain here.

“Despite complaints, the administration paid no heed but he did,” said Dinesh Beri, a shopkeeper at Dhangu road.

A number of accidents used to take place because of the broken road, he said.

Raju said he also provided financial assistance for wedding of women belonging to poor families.

