Pathankot man wins Rs 1.5-crore Punjab New Year bumper lottery in three hours!

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 17:54 IST

Rakesh Sharma of Pathankot has won the first prize of Rs 1.5 crore of the Punjab State New Year Bumper-2020.

Sharma, a commission agent (arhtiya), said that he had bought the New Year Bumper ticket from a street vendor at 2pm on January 17. The draw of the bumper was to be held on the same day and he hit the jackpot at 5pm!

Asked what he plans to do with the prize money, he says, “I’ll invest it in getting my two children a good education. It will also be of great help for us to settle down well in life.”

After submitting his documents to the Punjab State Lotteries Department in Chandigarh for encashing the prize, Sharma expressed faith in the fair and transparent manner in which the draw was conducted.

Rohin Sharma of Jammu won the second prize of Rs 10 lakh.

The department officials assured the winners of the encashment of their prize money at the earliest.