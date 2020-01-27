e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Chandigarh / Pathankot man wins Rs 1.5-crore Punjab New Year bumper lottery in three hours!

Pathankot man wins Rs 1.5-crore Punjab New Year bumper lottery in three hours!

Buys ticket from street vendor at 2pm on January 17, wins prize at draw held at 5pm by Punjab State Lotteries department

chandigarh Updated: Jan 27, 2020 17:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Rakesh Sharma, a commission agent from Pathankot, says he will be able to give his two children a better education with the prize money. He also hopes to settle down well in life now.
Rakesh Sharma, a commission agent from Pathankot, says he will be able to give his two children a better education with the prize money. He also hopes to settle down well in life now.(HT Photo)
         

Rakesh Sharma of Pathankot has won the first prize of Rs 1.5 crore of the Punjab State New Year Bumper-2020.

Sharma, a commission agent (arhtiya), said that he had bought the New Year Bumper ticket from a street vendor at 2pm on January 17. The draw of the bumper was to be held on the same day and he hit the jackpot at 5pm!

Asked what he plans to do with the prize money, he says, “I’ll invest it in getting my two children a good education. It will also be of great help for us to settle down well in life.”

After submitting his documents to the Punjab State Lotteries Department in Chandigarh for encashing the prize, Sharma expressed faith in the fair and transparent manner in which the draw was conducted.

Rohin Sharma of Jammu won the second prize of Rs 10 lakh.

The department officials assured the winners of the encashment of their prize money at the earliest.

top news
‘Get it in writing from Shiv Sena’: Ashok Chavan on how Sonia Gandhi decided
‘Get it in writing from Shiv Sena’: Ashok Chavan on how Sonia Gandhi decided
West Bengal becomes the 4th state to pass resolution against Citizenship Act
West Bengal becomes the 4th state to pass resolution against Citizenship Act
‘Cheap campaign’: PFI tells govt to prove charge that it funds CAA protests
‘Cheap campaign’: PFI tells govt to prove charge that it funds CAA protests
A new Motorola phone leaks online, and it comes with S Pen-like stylus
A new Motorola phone leaks online, and it comes with S Pen-like stylus
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
‘Out to karna hi hai, ab inko maaro bhi’: Akhtar on India pacers’ attitude
‘Out to karna hi hai, ab inko maaro bhi’: Akhtar on India pacers’ attitude
‘What is name of that bowler’: Jadeja, Manjrekar in another Twitter banter
‘What is name of that bowler’: Jadeja, Manjrekar in another Twitter banter
Nissan confirms launch of compact SUV, rival to Brezza and Venue, in 2020
Nissan confirms launch of compact SUV, rival to Brezza and Venue, in 2020
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News