Patiala MC reduces tubewell water supply from 12 to 8 hours a day

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 23:33 IST

Aiming to stop wastage of water, the Patiala municipal corporation (MC) has decided to reduce tubewell water supply from 12 hours per day to 8 hours, from Thursday onwards.

The MC’s decision is expected to help save at least 7.82 crore gallons of underground water fetched through public tubewells.

Patiala mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu and MC commissioner Poonamdeep Kaur chaired a meeting with senior officials of the water supply and sanitation department to review the situation before coming up with changes in the water supply timings.

“It is important to save underground water from exploitation as depleting water table is a cause of concern. Moreover, the demand of water comes down in winter as compared to summer,” the mayor said.

He added that if residents face any inconvenience, they can make arrangements for water storage tanks.

“As many as 148 tubewells of the MC fetch at least 23.44 crore gallons of water with 12 hour supply of water on daily basis. However, with 8 hour water supply, the civic body will fetch 15.62 crore gallons, thus saving 7.82 crore gallons everyday,” he said.

The MC commissioner said they have prepared a detailed plan to take stringent action against those having illegal water connections.

“To keep further mushrooming of illegal water connections, the MC has decided that the consumers have to submit approved building plan while applying for fresh water connections,” she said.

