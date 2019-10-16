e-paper
Patiala MC reduces tubewell water supply from 12 to 8 hours a day

chandigarh Updated: Oct 16, 2019 23:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu interacting with officials during the meeting at MC office in Patiala on Wednesday.(HT PHOTO)
         

Aiming to stop wastage of water, the Patiala municipal corporation (MC) has decided to reduce tubewell water supply from 12 hours per day to 8 hours, from Thursday onwards.

The MC’s decision is expected to help save at least 7.82 crore gallons of underground water fetched through public tubewells.

Patiala mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu and MC commissioner Poonamdeep Kaur chaired a meeting with senior officials of the water supply and sanitation department to review the situation before coming up with changes in the water supply timings.

“It is important to save underground water from exploitation as depleting water table is a cause of concern. Moreover, the demand of water comes down in winter as compared to summer,” the mayor said.

He added that if residents face any inconvenience, they can make arrangements for water storage tanks.

“As many as 148 tubewells of the MC fetch at least 23.44 crore gallons of water with 12 hour supply of water on daily basis. However, with 8 hour water supply, the civic body will fetch 15.62 crore gallons, thus saving 7.82 crore gallons everyday,” he said.

The MC commissioner said they have prepared a detailed plan to take stringent action against those having illegal water connections.

“To keep further mushrooming of illegal water connections, the MC has decided that the consumers have to submit approved building plan while applying for fresh water connections,” she said.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 23:33 IST

top news
Terrorists kill Punjab-based fruit trader, injure another in Kashmir
Some parties open to compromise solution: Land for temple to save mosques elsewhere
Narendra in Delhi, Devendra in Mumbai is the formula for success: PM Modi
Ahead of SC verdict on Ayodhya, UP cancels leave of all field officers
Drama at Ayodhya hearing as lawyer tears map, CJI says ‘we will walk out’
UK Cop try to track gold toilet ‘America’; 5 held on suspicion of burglary
Ganguly’s response to Harbhajan’s tweet will transport you to the 2000s
PMC Bank scam: ‘Trying best to return money’, says Mumbai’s EOW DCP after 3 die
