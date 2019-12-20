e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 20, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 20, 2019
Home / Chandigarh / Patiala police bust gang of ATM robbers with arrest of eight

Patiala police bust gang of ATM robbers with arrest of eight

chandigarh Updated: Dec 20, 2019 22:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Accused in police custody in Patiala on Friday.
Accused in police custody in Patiala on Friday.(BHARAT BHUSHAN/HT)
         

The district police have busted an inter-state gang of robbers involved in ATM heists and other robberies, here on Friday.

With the arrest of eight accused, police claim to have solved 34 robberies, including 20 ATM loots.

SSP Mandeep Singh Sidhu said the accused were well equipped and had technical knowledge of uprooting ATM machines, and dodging CCTV cameras and sensors.

“We have cracked 13 ATM robberies of Patiala district, two of Ropar, one each of Barnala, Fatehgarh Sahib and SBS Nagar districts. We have also traced two such robberies committed by the accused in Ambala and Panchkula, of Haryana,” he said.

He added that the accused were involved in 14 loot cases, including ₹3 lakh being snatched from a trader near Sunami Gate, Patiala, in 2017.

The accused are Harnek Singh, his brother Harchet Singh, Maninder Singh, Dilraj Singh, Amrit Singh, Bikramjeet Singh, Paramveer Singh and Gurtej Singh.

Police have recovered ₹8.25 lakh, nine vehicles, a .315 rifle, a .315 pistol, two swords, an electronic cutter, some gas cutters and other equipment from their possession.

“All accused are in their 20s. Harnek and Harchet are the kingpins of the gang. Harnek is an electrician and posses knowledge of sensors and ATM machine mechanism, while Harchet acquired knowledge of uprooting and lifting machines without coming into notice from YouTube videos,” the SSP said.

He added that after committing the crimes, accused divided the money equally before moving to safer places. “They were active in the state since 2017 and had expanded the gang over the years,” he said.

Patiala CIA in-charge Shaminder Singh said the accused used to target ATM machines installed at isolated places. “Two of members would first conduct recce. Earlier, the accused used electronic cutters, but then switched to gas cutters to minimise noise,” he said.

He added that the accused will be taken into police custody for further questioning as to the total amount they have looted over the years and their involvement in other robberies.

SSP Sidhu said DGP Dinkar Gupta has announced a cash prize of ₹2 lakh, besides promotions to the three-member team and DGP commendation disc to five cops.

A case has been registered under Sections 402 (assembling for purpose of committing dacoity), 399 (making preparation to commit dacoity), 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code.

top news
Seven killed as violence rocks several UP districts after Friday prayers
Seven killed as violence rocks several UP districts after Friday prayers
In 2 exit polls, Hemant Soren’s JMM-led alliance has an advantage
In 2 exit polls, Hemant Soren’s JMM-led alliance has an advantage
‘Deviates from Constitutional values’: Kerala govt issues stay order on NPR
‘Deviates from Constitutional values’: Kerala govt issues stay order on NPR
ACB clean chit to Ajit Pawar once again in Rs 70,000 crore irrigation scam
ACB clean chit to Ajit Pawar once again in Rs 70,000 crore irrigation scam
Fadnavis skips customary photo session with CM at the state legislature
Fadnavis skips customary photo session with CM at the state legislature
Nitish Kumar drops Bihar from NRC list, asks why should it be implemented
Nitish Kumar drops Bihar from NRC list, asks why should it be implemented
Kohli and Co take a day off ahead of series finale in Cuttack - see pics
Kohli and Co take a day off ahead of series finale in Cuttack - see pics
Anti-CAA protests in Delhi’s Seelampur, cop injured in Seemapuri’s stone-pelting
Anti-CAA protests in Delhi’s Seelampur, cop injured in Seemapuri’s stone-pelting
trending topics
Assam citizenship law protestsDelhi EarthquakeAnti-citizenship Act ProtestsCAA ProtestDelhi Air QualityPrashant KishorCAAJharkhand Exit Polls 2019 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News