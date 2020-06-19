e-paper
Patiala’s Govt Rajindra Hospital lags behind in Covid-19 testing, only 800 samples collected

The district health department, on the other hand, has collected double the number of samples

chandigarh Updated: Jun 19, 2020 17:27 IST
Harmandeep Singh
(Representative Image/Reuters )
         

Government Rajindra hospital, which is one of the tertiary health care institutes of Punjab, with the strength of around 12,000 employees, has only collected 800 samples so far, while the district health department has screened 16,000 samples.

The first Covid-19 case was recorded in Punjab on March 5 but the hospital only started taking samples of suspected patients after June 1. Before June 1, all samples had been collected by the district health department.

An official of the health department, requesting anonymity, said, “Rajindra hospital has trained staff and doctors while we have had to include untrained dentists and ayurveda doctors in our teams. Had the hospital had started collecting samples from beginning, it would have eased the work load of the health department.”

A doctor, pleading anonymity, said, “Resources have been mismanaged. Rajindra hospital has a Covid-19 testing lab, trained and experienced doctors but they delayed sample collection. Had they started earlier, the situation could be different as the contacts of positive could be traced and treated sooner,” he added

Government Rajindra College and Hospital principal Dr Harjinder Singh said, “Earlier, the government had not allowed Rajindra Hospital to collect samples.”

PRIVATE LAB SEALED FOR NOT TAKING PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES

The district health department has sealed the Ashoka Clinical laboratory for not taking precautionary measures while collecting blood samples. The department also served the laboratory a notice.

The department said a 47-year-old Covid-19 patient had visited the lab a few days ago and the staff had taken her blood samples without following precautions.

District epidemiologist Dr Sumeet Singh said, “The lab was sealed for seven days for violating the Covid-19 safety guidelines. The breech was discovered while tracing the contacts of a Covid-19 patient.”

“At the lab, we found that none of the staff had been wearing masks and gloves. The lab was also located in the common area where staff members were interacting with the public. As per government guideline, the lab should be located in a separate area from a public dealing place,” he said.

