Patiala: Three miscreants stab fruit vendor, rob him of ₹10,000

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 22:29 IST

Three unidentified persons allegedly stabbed a fruit vendor near the Flood Control Room on the road alongside Badi Nadi and looted ₹10,000 from him in Patiala.

The incident took place two days back and the first information report (FIR) was registered on Saturday. The victim was critically injured during the attack and is currently undergoing treatment at the Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala.

According to police, the fruit vendor has been identified as Mam Chand, a resident of Sahib village. The accused stabbed him twice using sharp-edged weapons and then fled the scene on their motorcycle.

The vendor was on his way to Sanaur vegetable market when the incident took place.

Chand, in his complaint to the police, said that three unknown miscreants, riding a motorcycle stopped beside him, attacked him twice with sharp-edged weapons and looted ₹10,000 from him before fleeing.

He called his family members for help. The family reached at the spot and rushed him to the hospital.

Police said that they have registered a case against the three unknown persons under Sections 379 (punishment for theft), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Kotwali police station on Saturday.

Cops said that investigation is underway and raids are being conducted to nab the accused.