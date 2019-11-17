e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 17, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 18, 2019

Patiala: Three miscreants stab fruit vendor, rob him of ₹10,000

chandigarh Updated: Nov 17, 2019 22:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Three unidentified persons allegedly stabbed a fruit vendor near the Flood Control Room on the road alongside Badi Nadi and looted ₹10,000 from him in Patiala.

The incident took place two days back and the first information report (FIR) was registered on Saturday. The victim was critically injured during the attack and is currently undergoing treatment at the Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala.

According to police, the fruit vendor has been identified as Mam Chand, a resident of Sahib village. The accused stabbed him twice using sharp-edged weapons and then fled the scene on their motorcycle.

The vendor was on his way to Sanaur vegetable market when the incident took place.

Chand, in his complaint to the police, said that three unknown miscreants, riding a motorcycle stopped beside him, attacked him twice with sharp-edged weapons and looted ₹10,000 from him before fleeing.

He called his family members for help. The family reached at the spot and rushed him to the hospital.

Police said that they have registered a case against the three unknown persons under Sections 379 (punishment for theft), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Kotwali police station on Saturday.

Cops said that investigation is underway and raids are being conducted to nab the accused.

top news
John Allen Chau: 1 year on, time adds intrigue to Andaman mystery
John Allen Chau: 1 year on, time adds intrigue to Andaman mystery
‘Let Farooq attend House’: NC, Congress set up Parliament face-off on Kashmir curbs
‘Let Farooq attend House’: NC, Congress set up Parliament face-off on Kashmir curbs
De facto stay on entry of women to Sabarimala: Kerala law minister A K Balan
De facto stay on entry of women to Sabarimala: Kerala law minister A K Balan
‘Everything will be fine’: What Amit Shah told Ramdas Athawale about Maharashtra
‘Everything will be fine’: What Amit Shah told Ramdas Athawale about Maharashtra
‘Done that’: Arvind Kejriwal on Bernie Sanders’ promise of total healthcare
‘Done that’: Arvind Kejriwal on Bernie Sanders’ promise of total healthcare
Aramco declares $1.71 trillion valuation in blockbuster IPO
Aramco declares $1.71 trillion valuation in blockbuster IPO
Akhtar picks India stalwart as toughest batsman to bowl to in modern era
Akhtar picks India stalwart as toughest batsman to bowl to in modern era
Bill Gates asked what technology can’t resolve. His reply will make you smile
Bill Gates asked what technology can’t resolve. His reply will make you smile
trending topics
Amnesty International officeJaishankarSharad PawarIPL 2020RSCIT Rajasthan Result 2019Anushka SharmaIPL 2020 Trading

don't miss

latest news

India News

Chandigarh News