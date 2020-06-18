Payment of property tax for commercial properties deferred in 13 Chandigarh villages

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 22:57 IST

The Chandigarh administration on Thursday gave in-principle approval for deferring payment of property tax by commercial establishments in 13 newly included villages under the municipal corporation.

UT officials said the duration and period for deferment of the payment of tax is under consideration.

This comes as a relief to residents of the villages had been demanding property tax deferment in the wake of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak and the consequent lockdown.

The 13 villages include Kishangarh, Mauli Jagran, Dadwa, Raipur Kalan, Makhan Majra, Behlana, Raipur Khurd, Dhanas, Sarangpur, Khuda Alisher, Khuda Jasu, Khuda Lahora and Kaimbwala.

Significantly, a BJP delegation recently met UT administrator VPS Badnore and requested him to exempt property tax in these villages.

Significantly, these 13 villages were transferred by the administration to the MC last year.

So far, no major development has been done in these villages by the MC. But, in April, property tax was imposed. The owners of commercial buildings in these 13 villages will be charged property tax at the rate of Rs 6.60 per square feet.