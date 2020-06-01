Punjab Engineering College planning to hold lectures for next semester online

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 19:09 IST

Punjab Engineering College (PEC) is planning to conduct lectures exclusively through virtual platforms for the next semester, the proposal for which is currently under consideration.

PEC will be the first educational institute in the region to do so, if they go online for the first semester of the 2020-21 academic session.

PEC director Dheeraj Sanghi said, “As of now, the proposal is under consideration and it may take another week for us to make the final decision.”

“We usually start the session in July but that is unlikely to happen this year,” he said.

The proposal is currently being discussed with all stakeholders and faculty members of the institute.

Online placement drive being held

PEC has also started an online placement drive for its students.

JD Sharma, head of PEC’s career development and guidance centre, said, “Many companies were approaching us to recruit students. So, we have decided to have a special placement drive for those who did not get jobs earlier.”

Students to be notified about examination

Moreover, PEC is likely notify students of first and second year regarding the examinations in a week.

PEC has already announced they will not conduct examinations for students of the outgoing batch (semester eight) and instead, grade them on the basis of their performance till March.