e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 01, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab Engineering College planning to hold lectures for next semester online

Punjab Engineering College planning to hold lectures for next semester online

PEC will be the first educational institute in the region to do so, if they go online for the first semester of the 2020-21 academic session

chandigarh Updated: Jun 01, 2020 19:09 IST
Dar Ovais
Dar Ovais
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PEC director Dheeraj Sanghi said the proposal is under consideration and it may take another week to make the final decision
PEC director Dheeraj Sanghi said the proposal is under consideration and it may take another week to make the final decision(HT FILE)
         

Punjab Engineering College (PEC) is planning to conduct lectures exclusively through virtual platforms for the next semester, the proposal for which is currently under consideration.

PEC will be the first educational institute in the region to do so, if they go online for the first semester of the 2020-21 academic session.

PEC director Dheeraj Sanghi said, “As of now, the proposal is under consideration and it may take another week for us to make the final decision.”

“We usually start the session in July but that is unlikely to happen this year,” he said.

The proposal is currently being discussed with all stakeholders and faculty members of the institute.

Online placement drive being held

PEC has also started an online placement drive for its students.

JD Sharma, head of PEC’s career development and guidance centre, said, “Many companies were approaching us to recruit students. So, we have decided to have a special placement drive for those who did not get jobs earlier.”

Students to be notified about examination

Moreover, PEC is likely notify students of first and second year regarding the examinations in a week.

PEC has already announced they will not conduct examinations for students of the outgoing batch (semester eight) and instead, grade them on the basis of their performance till March.

top news
On resuming international flight ops, minister cites ‘several factors’
On resuming international flight ops, minister cites ‘several factors’
Home Minister holds review meeting on preparations for Cyclone Nisarga
Home Minister holds review meeting on preparations for Cyclone Nisarga
Govt removes 1,026 items from CAPF canteen in swadeshi push, then hits pause
Govt removes 1,026 items from CAPF canteen in swadeshi push, then hits pause
Summer crop prices hiked 50-80% for farmers in big Cabinet decision
Summer crop prices hiked 50-80% for farmers in big Cabinet decision
Hospitals only for Delhiites amid Covid-19 crisis? CM seeks public vote
Hospitals only for Delhiites amid Covid-19 crisis? CM seeks public vote
Airlines urged to keep middle seats empty or give ‘wrap-around gowns’
Airlines urged to keep middle seats empty or give ‘wrap-around gowns’
Cooking gas price hiked by Rs 11.50 per cylinder, first time since Feb
Cooking gas price hiked by Rs 11.50 per cylinder, first time since Feb
Aaditya Thackeray on unlocking Maharashtra | On The Record
Aaditya Thackeray on unlocking Maharashtra | On The Record
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaLockdown 4.0Covid-19lockdown 5.0R Madhavan BirthdayWajid KhanLockdown 5.0 restrictionsCOVID 19 Tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In