PEC’s online semester gets mixed response from students

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 00:14 IST

Online semester conducted by Punjab Engineering College (PEC) Chandigarh, deemed to be a University, has garnered a mixed response from students.

PEC had earlier decided that classes will go online for the first semester of 2020-21 academic sessions as no classes will be held in person due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Many students said that there were few technical glitches during virtual classes. Bhaviya Chopra, a student of electronic and communication engineering said, “There were some technical glitches during a class. I hope this will be streamlined in the coming days.”

PEC has recommended Google classroom to teachers for taking online classes but some liberty has also been given to them for choosing the platform. PEC has also offered accommodation to students who have poor internet access, to facilitate online teaching.

“Overall the experience was good. I think more time should be given to students to clear their doubts,” said Harinder Singh, a fourth-year, electronics and communication engineering student.

PEC director Dheeraj Sanghi said, “If any student is facing issues during online classes, they can approach me and we will try to solve their problems.”