e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / PEC’s online semester gets mixed response from students

PEC’s online semester gets mixed response from students

Many students said that there were few technical glitches during virtual classes

chandigarh Updated: Jul 28, 2020 00:14 IST
Dar Ovais
Dar Ovais
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Online semester conducted by Punjab Engineering College (PEC) Chandigarh, deemed to be a University, has garnered a mixed response from students.

PEC had earlier decided that classes will go online for the first semester of 2020-21 academic sessions as no classes will be held in person due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Many students said that there were few technical glitches during virtual classes. Bhaviya Chopra, a student of electronic and communication engineering said, “There were some technical glitches during a class. I hope this will be streamlined in the coming days.”

PEC has recommended Google classroom to teachers for taking online classes but some liberty has also been given to them for choosing the platform. PEC has also offered accommodation to students who have poor internet access, to facilitate online teaching.

“Overall the experience was good. I think more time should be given to students to clear their doubts,” said Harinder Singh, a fourth-year, electronics and communication engineering student.

PEC director Dheeraj Sanghi said, “If any student is facing issues during online classes, they can approach me and we will try to solve their problems.”

top news
Be more like Pakistan, China tells Afghanistan and Nepal at 4-nation meet
Be more like Pakistan, China tells Afghanistan and Nepal at 4-nation meet
Andhra Pradesh crosses one-lakh mark in Covid-19 positive cases
Andhra Pradesh crosses one-lakh mark in Covid-19 positive cases
India lodges protest with Pakistan over conversion of gurdwara into a mosque
India lodges protest with Pakistan over conversion of gurdwara into a mosque
India better off in Covid-19 fight due to right decisions at right time: PM Modi
India better off in Covid-19 fight due to right decisions at right time: PM Modi
22 of Assam’s 33 districts still affected by floods, major rivers continue to be in spate
22 of Assam’s 33 districts still affected by floods, major rivers continue to be in spate
Rajasthan Governor summons House session, puts in 3 conditions
Rajasthan Governor summons House session, puts in 3 conditions
Trump’s national security adviser Robert O’Brien tests positive for Covid-19: White House
Trump’s national security adviser Robert O’Brien tests positive for Covid-19: White House
Watch: Baby elephant dies after being hit by train in Dehradun
Watch: Baby elephant dies after being hit by train in Dehradun
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesMaharashtra Covid-19Sushant Singh RajputMP 12th result 2020 liveRafale

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In