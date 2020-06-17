e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Pending salaries: Contractual employees hold protest at Panjab University

Pending salaries: Contractual employees hold protest at Panjab University

The contractual employees include those working for PU’s construction office, including plumbers and carpenters

chandigarh Updated: Jun 17, 2020 02:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Contractual employees held a protest at Panjab University on Tuesday over non-payment of dues since February.

The contractual employees include those working for PU’s construction office, including plumbers and carpenters. They protested outside the university’s administration block and then outside vice-chancellor Raj Kumar’s office.

“We have taken up the issue with authorities many times but we have not been paid yet. We have submitted a representation seeking bills to be passed for the release of dues,” one of the contractual employees said.

“Salaries of about 55 workers have been held back since February, many of whom have been working since last 15 years. Amid the Covid-19 lockdown, they are living under financial strain,” the representation which they have submitted to the registrar states.

PU executive engineer RK Rai said, “The issue is being looked after and it will be resolved. We are discussing with the contractors and their salaries will be released.”

