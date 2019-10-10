People will never forgive Akalis for sacrilege, drugs, says Jakhar

chandigarh

Oct 10, 2019

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Sunil Kumar Jakhar said here on Thursday that the people of Punjab would never forgive the Akalis for grave sins of sacrilege incidents and drugs. “If the Akalis feel that the people of Punjab will forget or forgive the acts of sacrilege and drugs, they are badly mistaken”, he said.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a massive roadshow in support of party candidate Captain Sandeep Singh Sandhu, Jakhar said, “People of Dakha also know that half of the term of this government was still left and by electing Captain Sandhu, they will see all-round progress and development.”

The PCC president said despite so many odds faced by the Congress government due to the financial crisis inherited from the Akali-BJP government, farmers were provided debt relief and unemployed youth were getting jobs. “This is despite the fact that the Akalis had only left empty coffers and the state was at the verge of bankruptcy,” he said, while adding that another two years will see a complete turnaround in Punjab.

Telling the people of Dakha that they had a golden chance to elect a representative, who belonged to the ruling party, Jakhar reminded the Akalis that their leader and former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal had said during the Moga byelection in 2012 that he would not allow an opposition MLA even to lay a single brick for development. “Although, we do not discriminate like that, but let me tell you it is always a privilege to have an MLA belonging to the ruling party,” he added.

The PCC president expressed confidence that Captain Sandhu would win by a record margin of over 30,000 votes. “Not only do the people want to punish those, who are responsible for sacrilege and drugs, they also want to have someone who can get their work done,” he said.

