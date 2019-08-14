PGI nursing exam scrapped; to be held again on August 25

chandigarh

The registrar of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) on Tuesday scrapped the entrance examination held for admission to BSc (nursing) four-year course.

The examination was held on Sunday and the result was to be declared at 11am on Tuesday. However, citing administrative reasons, the registrar scrapped the examination in the evening, though sources said the move came after a wrong question paper was distributed at one of the examination centres.

Now a fresh examination will be held on August 25 (Sunday) at 10am and the result will be declared the next day at 2pm.

The registrar asked the candidates to download their fresh admit cards with effect from August 19.

