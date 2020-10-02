e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / PGIMER: National centralised entrance for PG courses on November 20

PGIMER: National centralised entrance for PG courses on November 20

Admissions to as many as 11 institutes that earlier used to conduct separate entrance tests will take place through common exam being conducted by AIIMS, New Delhi

chandigarh Updated: Oct 02, 2020 21:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Admissions to the master’s level courses at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research will be made through a centralised entrance test to be conducted by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, on November 20.

As many as 11 institutes that earlier used to conduct separate entrance tests twice a year for batches starting in January and July will participate in this single test. The institutes are AIIMS, New Delhi, and other new AIIMS in Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur and Rishikesh besides and JIPMER, Puducherry, NIMHANS, Bengaluru, and PGIMER Chandigarh. The courses include MD, MS, DM, MCh and MDS.

Confirming the development, Dr GD Puri, dean (academics), PGIMER, said: “Candidates who want to join these institutes of national importance for medical education will have to appear in only one entrance test.

A notice put out by the JIPMER, Puducherry, states: “To bring together in one place educational facilities of the highest order and considering the commonality of purpose, an initiative has been undertaken to conduct a combined entrance examination for admission to PG courses in these institutions. This would prevent loss of time, effort, and money in applying and joining at multiple places and also prevent wastage of seats by students moving from one institution to another.”

