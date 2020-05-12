PGIMER, Western Command laud nurses for role in Covid-19 battle

chandigarh

Updated: May 12, 2020 23:59 IST

Director of the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Dr Jagat Ram, lauded the contribution of nurses in the battle against Covid-19, on Tuesday. He was speaking at a function organised to observe International Nurses Day at PGIMER’s NHE Block, the institute’s dedicated Covid hospital.

Meanwhile, military nursing service officers at Command Hospital, Western Command, Chandimandir, paid tributes to Florence Nightingale by lighting candles and taking the Nightingale pledge.

Lt General RP Singh greeted all nursing officers on the occasion and commended the service rendered by them in the care of soldiers and their families.