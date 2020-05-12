e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 12, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / PGIMER, Western Command laud nurses for role in Covid-19 battle

PGIMER, Western Command laud nurses for role in Covid-19 battle

PGIMER director Dr Jagat Ram lauded the contribution of nurses in the battle against Covid-19 at a function organised to observe International Nurses Day

chandigarh Updated: May 12, 2020 23:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Military nursing service officers at Command Hospital, Western Command, Chandimandir, paid tributes to Florence Nightingale by lighting candles and taking the Nightingale pledge
Military nursing service officers at Command Hospital, Western Command, Chandimandir, paid tributes to Florence Nightingale by lighting candles and taking the Nightingale pledge(HT FILE)
         

Director of the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Dr Jagat Ram, lauded the contribution of nurses in the battle against Covid-19, on Tuesday. He was speaking at a function organised to observe International Nurses Day at PGIMER’s NHE Block, the institute’s dedicated Covid hospital.

Meanwhile, military nursing service officers at Command Hospital, Western Command, Chandimandir, paid tributes to Florence Nightingale by lighting candles and taking the Nightingale pledge.

Lt General RP Singh greeted all nursing officers on the occasion and commended the service rendered by them in the care of soldiers and their families.

top news
Behind Rs 20 lakh crore package, PM Modi’s hard push for self reliance
Behind Rs 20 lakh crore package, PM Modi’s hard push for self reliance
Centre to focus on economic revival, replaces daily health briefing with bulletins
Centre to focus on economic revival, replaces daily health briefing with bulletins
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
‘Worst decision ever, by any captain’: Warne slams Ponting’s 2005 call
‘Worst decision ever, by any captain’: Warne slams Ponting’s 2005 call
Poco launches the Poco F2 Pro: Price, specs and all details
Poco launches the Poco F2 Pro: Price, specs and all details
Elon Musk vs authorities vs Covid-19: A timeline, from ‘dumb’ to defiance
Elon Musk vs authorities vs Covid-19: A timeline, from ‘dumb’ to defiance
Covid: PM Modi on lockdown phase 4, ₹20 lakh crore stimulus | Full speech
Covid: PM Modi on lockdown phase 4, ₹20 lakh crore stimulus | Full speech
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIndian RailwaysCovid-19 Lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In