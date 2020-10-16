Plea challenging Class 8 board exams: HC seeks response from Haryana govt by Dec 14

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 00:32 IST

The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought response from the Haryana government on the plea of private schools alleging introduction of board examination for Class 8 students in violation of Right to Education Act, 2009.

The plea was filed by Kulbhushan Sharma, president of NISA EDUCATIO (National Independent Schools’ Alliance), a pan India society of private schools registered in Delhi with 286 members in Haryana alone.

The court was told that on June 25, director elementary education, Haryana, passed an order regarding the board examination to be conducted for the students of Class 8 for only those who are studying in schools affiliated with the Haryana Board of School Education.

In September, the board demanded continuation and affiliation fee of ₹8,000 and ₹ 2,000 from the member schools recognised upto Class 8. The court was told that the move is against the Right to Education Act, 2009 and rules framed by the state under the law that states no board examination upto Class 8 can be taken and classification of the students could not be done. The response has been sought by December 14.