e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 15, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Plea challenging Class 8 board exams: HC seeks response from Haryana govt by Dec 14

Plea challenging Class 8 board exams: HC seeks response from Haryana govt by Dec 14

The plea was filed by Kulbhushan Sharma, president of NISA EDUCATIO (National Independent Schools’ Alliance), a pan India society of private schools registered in Delhi with 286 members in Haryana alone.

chandigarh Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 00:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought response from the Haryana government on the plea of private schools alleging introduction of board examination for Class 8 students in violation of Right to Education Act, 2009.

The plea was filed by Kulbhushan Sharma, president of NISA EDUCATIO (National Independent Schools’ Alliance), a pan India society of private schools registered in Delhi with 286 members in Haryana alone.

The court was told that on June 25, director elementary education, Haryana, passed an order regarding the board examination to be conducted for the students of Class 8 for only those who are studying in schools affiliated with the Haryana Board of School Education.

In September, the board demanded continuation and affiliation fee of ₹8,000 and ₹ 2,000 from the member schools recognised upto Class 8. The court was told that the move is against the Right to Education Act, 2009 and rules framed by the state under the law that states no board examination upto Class 8 can be taken and classification of the students could not be done. The response has been sought by December 14.

top news
‘If agreements aren’t honoured...:’ Jaishankar explains stand-off with China
‘If agreements aren’t honoured...:’ Jaishankar explains stand-off with China
BJP leader allegedly shoots man dead in presence of officials in UP
BJP leader allegedly shoots man dead in presence of officials in UP
Bengal Guv Dhankhar trolled after tweeting state govt order. Because...
Bengal Guv Dhankhar trolled after tweeting state govt order. Because...
In rebuttal to China claim over Ladakh, Arunachal, India drops a clear warning
In rebuttal to China claim over Ladakh, Arunachal, India drops a clear warning
IPL 2020: KXIP end losing streak with win over RCB
IPL 2020: KXIP end losing streak with win over RCB
CBI questions family members of 4 accused in Hathras rape case
CBI questions family members of 4 accused in Hathras rape case
Luv Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha’s son, in Congress’ final list for Bihar polls
Luv Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha’s son, in Congress’ final list for Bihar polls
Covid update: 5-minute test; India’s cinema halls open; virus spread in winters
Covid update: 5-minute test; India’s cinema halls open; virus spread in winters
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14Covid-19 vaccineRCB vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In