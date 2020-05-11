e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 11, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / PM-CMs video conference: Captain Amarinder Singh for continuation of lockdown, with exit plan

PM-CMs video conference: Captain Amarinder Singh for continuation of lockdown, with exit plan

At a video conference of chief ministers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amarinder said the states needed to be given greater flexibility in micro-planning as part of an exit strategy in view the increasing Covid-19 cases across the country

chandigarh Updated: May 11, 2020 23:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Monday pitched for extension of the ongoing lockdown, but with a carefully crafted strategy for fiscal and economic empowerment of the states.

At a video conference of chief ministers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amarinder said the states needed to be given greater flexibility in micro-planning as part of an exit strategy in view the increasing Covid-19 cases across the country.

“The exit strategy should consider and focus on fiscal and economic empowerment of the states, which are responsible for the real action directly affecting livelihood of the common man. Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to be allowed to function in red-zone districts with proper safeguards. The decision on designating the red, orange, yellow and green zones should be left to the states,” the Punjab CM said.

Amarinder demanded immediate financial assistance to the states to meet at least 33% of their committed liabilities, along with revenue grants for three months to meet the shortfall in revenue and to fund expenditure on Covid-19.

He also called for a national strategy on testing for making the battle against Covid-19 more effective, pointing out that he had also written to the PM to direct central institutions in Chandigarh and Punjab to increase their testing capacity.

Punjab has so far carried out 40,962 tests with current daily testing rate at 2,500, which the state government is planning to scale up to 6,000 a day by end of the month, he informed.

Pointing out that the state has procured 115 lakh metric tonnes wheat, adhering to the Covid protocols, Amarinder requested for an early declaration of minimum support price (MSP) for paddy and a bonus on non-burning of stubble.

Besides, he informed Modi that Punjab was losing ₹3,000 crore every month in revenue. The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) was facing a loss of ₹30 crore daily, he claimed.

He reiterated his demand for immediate release of the state’s Goods and Service Tax (GST) arrears of ₹4,365.37 crore.

He said around 56,000 persons from Punjab stranded in other states had registered on the government portal.

As many as 11.50 lakh migrants in Punjab have registered for moving to their home states, mainly UP, Bihar and Jharkhand, with 50 trains carrying migrants having already left, he added.

top news
On exiting Covid-19 lockdown 3.0, PM Modi asks chief ministers to come up with blueprint
On exiting Covid-19 lockdown 3.0, PM Modi asks chief ministers to come up with blueprint
‘Allow economic activity in all of Delhi except...’: Kejriwal to PM Modi
‘Allow economic activity in all of Delhi except...’: Kejriwal to PM Modi
‘Mumbai’s local trains should resume only for essential services’: Uddhav Thackeray
‘Mumbai’s local trains should resume only for essential services’: Uddhav Thackeray
‘Shouldn’t play politics’: Mamata Banerjee disses Centre at Modi’s conference
‘Shouldn’t play politics’: Mamata Banerjee disses Centre at Modi’s conference
‘Only few stayed in touch,’ Sreesanth names India teammates who stood by him
‘Only few stayed in touch,’ Sreesanth names India teammates who stood by him
One car, 4,000 meals: How father-daughter duo in Goa fed those in need
One car, 4,000 meals: How father-daughter duo in Goa fed those in need
Disgruntled employee rams his truck against boss’ Ferrari
Disgruntled employee rams his truck against boss’ Ferrari
Covid-19 | Vikram Chandra on PM Modi’s meet with CMs, & other top news
Covid-19 | Vikram Chandra on PM Modi’s meet with CMs, & other top news
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIRCTCManmohan Singh Health StatusNirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In