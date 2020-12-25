e-paper
Chandigarh / PM SVANidhi Yojana: banks to organise camps to help vendors in Ludhiana get loans

PM SVANidhi Yojana: banks to organise camps to help vendors in Ludhiana get loans

Officials said that only vendors who register with MC can get Rs 10,000 loan under the scheme

chandigarh Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 22:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

With vendors facing problems availing loans under the PM Street Vendors AtmaNirbhar Nidhi Scheme (SVANidhi Yojana), municipal commissioner Pardeeep Sabharwal conducted a meeting with vendors’ associations and representatives of different banks on Thursday evening.

It was decided that the banks will now organise camps to help vendors get loans. Officials said that only vendors who register with MC can get Rs 10,000 loan under the scheme. So far, 8,100 vendors have submitted their application.

President of Rehri Phari association, Tiger Singh, said, “The vendors are facing problems in availing the loans under the scheme. Due to this, we approached the MC commissioner.”

During the meeting, the vendors also demanded that MC should establish vending zones in the city at the earliest. The local bodies department has notified 64 vending zone sites in the city in the first phase of the project. The project has been hanging fire for over six years.

“We are conducting meetings with the representatives of different banks to facilitate the availing of loans by vendors under the scheme. As the local bodies department has notified the vending zone sites in the city in the first phase, a meeting in this regard will be held in the next week, so that the process can be initiated,” Sabharwal said.

