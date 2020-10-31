e-paper
Ludhiana police destroy 2.5-lakh litre hooch

Raids conducted on the banks of Sutlej River

chandigarh Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 21:28 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Police at the spot where illicit liquor was being manufactured.(HT PHOTO)
         

The anti-smuggling wing of Ludhiana police destroyed 2.5 lakh litres of hooch recovered from the banks of Sutlej River near Nawan Razapur and Khaira Bet villages on Saturday. Police also recovered 15 litres of illicit liquor, 12 empty drums and utensils from the spot.

A case has been registered against Surjit Singh of Khaira Bet village, Jagir Singh and Gurnam Singh of Bholewal Jadid village and an unidentified smuggler from Sangowal village in Jalandhar.

Inspector Yashpal Sharma, in-charge of the anti-smuggling cell, said police conducted raids on the basis of a tip-off that bootleggers are brewing illicit liquor on the banks of Sutlej River. He added that the accused managed to escape the spot.

The case has been registered under Sections 61,1 and 14 of Excise Act. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

