Chandigarh: Police Reforms Commission meets FOSWAC over neighbourhood safety

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 01:01 IST

For better coordination between the police and public, the Police Reforms Commission held a meeting with more than 50 members of Federation of Sector Welfare Associations Chandigarh (FOSWAC) here on Sunday.

The meeting was presided by former inspector general of police and single member of the reforms panel KB Singh at a park in Sector 21-C.

FOSWAC chairman Baljinder Singh Bittu said, “The police need to hold regular DSP and SHO-level meetings with the RWAs of the area so that the residents can be their eyes and ears. The police also need to check the drug menace in the area.”

Chief patron of FOSWAC, RC Nayyar added that coordination between the police forces needs to be strengthened to flush out criminals from the tricity.

Seeking proper revival of the beat system, FOSWAC executive member Pardeep Chopra said the police need to ensure that cops check on the senior citizens living in their area. FOSWAC secretary Ranvinder Singh Gill suggested that a block watch be established with the cooperation between members of the RWAs and police to keep a check on neighborhoods. FOSWAC advisor Kamaljit Singh Panchhi added that RWA members can be given limited powers of issuing challans to offenders.

KB Singh said that the focus of the police will be to ensure a cordial and cooperative environment in its day-to-day functioning. “The mechanism to deal with public grievances with respect to the police department will also be streamlined. Keeping pace with the latest technological advancements, the police telecommunication network will be upgraded,” he added.

The meeting was also attended by deputy superintendent of police Ram Gopal and the local station house officer and beat staff of the Sector 19 police station.