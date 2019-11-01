Prevention of disqualification act to be amended to facilitate six MLAs as advisers

chandigarh

Chandigarh The Punjab cabinet on Friday decided to amend the Punjab State Legislature (Prevention of Disqualification) Act, 1952, under which advisers to the chief minister for planning and political matters will not be disqualified for holding offices of profit. The bill amending Section 2 of the act will be presented in the forthcoming session of the Punjab assembly. A spokesperson of the CM office said after the amendment was passed, MLAs appointed in this category shall not be disqualified.

In September, six MLAs were appointed as advisers. Four MLAs Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon of Faridkot; Amrinder Singh Raja Warring of Gidderbaha; Sangat Singh Gilzian of Urmur and Inderbir Singh Bolaria of Amritsar South were designated as advisers (political); the fifth, Kuljeet Singh Nagra of Fatehgarh Sahib, was designated as adviser (planning).

All five have been given the cabinet rank and status, officials said, adding that the sixth, Tarsem Singh DC of Attari, has been given the designation of adviser (planning) with the rank of a minister of state.

In another decision, the cabinet also approved the presentation of the Punjab State Commission for Scheduled Castes (Amendment) Ordinance 2019 in the ensuing session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha for enactment. This would pave the way to increase the age limit from 70 years to 72 for appointment as the chairperson of the commission.

The cabinet also gave its nod to amend the Punjab Regulation of Fee of Unaided Educational Institutions Act, 2016, through the presentation of a Bill in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha for its conversion into an act, to provide a mechanism for regulating fee of unaided educational institutions in the state. The amendment will also protect interests of students whose earning family members die during their period of study at unaided educational institutions; no fee will be charged till the course is completed.

Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh also launched an e-office service to facilitate seamless electronic movement of government files. Punjab is the first state in the country to roll out this initiative.

Launching the hi-tech inter and intra-departmental service facility just before the cabinet meeting, the CM asked officers to innovate to leverage latest advancements in the field of information technology for larger public good.

Nod to form CSR advisory board

To streamline Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities, the cabinet approved the constitution of Punjab Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Advisory Board under the chairmanship of the CM. The board and the authority would ensure systematic channelisation of CSR funds.

